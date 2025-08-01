Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liam Neeson has opened up about filming a “strange” sex scene with co-star Pamela Anderson for The Naked Gun.

The 73-year-old actor stars in the critically acclaimed comedy as detective Frank Drebin Jr, who is investigating a plot to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II. Anderson, 58, plays Beth Davenport, the sister of a man who has died under suspicious circumstances.

The film sees the characters become romantically involved and, during an interview with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, the Taken star recently shed light on what it was like to film intimate sex scenes with Anderson. It marked the first time Neeson had worked with an intimacy coordinator, an experience he described as “a little bit strange”, although he insisted that “Pamela and I knew... [what to do].”

“There’s an unexpected threesome,” commented Colbert on the scene, which involves a snowman.

“That was a first,” agreed Neeson. “That had to be specifically choreographed.”

Admitting that he used a body double for a nude scene in which there is a close up of his character’s bum, he added coyly: “Let’s move on.”

open image in gallery Anderson and Neeson star in ‘Naked Gun’ together ( Getty Images )

The film’s writers Dan Gregor and Doug Mand said that the segment marked the “strangest sex scene of [Neeson’s] life”.

“This is a spoiler, but he has a great … very strange love scene that I believe has to be the strangest sex scene of his life,” Gregor told Metro.

Mand added: “Every day was the strangest thing. Every scene is like, ‘Liam Neeson is doing this?’”

open image in gallery Couple have sparked rumours of a romance ( Paramount Pictures )

Neeson and Anderson’s chemistry, both on and offscreen, has sparked dating rumours, which neither has addressed head-on. The pair have appeared cosy during red carpet appearances to promote the film.

“She’s great in the movie, she’s terrific,” Neeson told Colbert. “She loves to cook, she loves to bake. She made me sourdough loaves during the shoot, bran loaves which I love.”

Asked about their potential romantic involvement on the Today show earlier this week, Neeson joked: “What? I don't understand the question. I had never met Pamela before. We met on set. And we discovered we had a lovely, budding chemistry as two actors. Like ‘oh, this is nice. Let’s not mould this. Let’s just let it breathe,’ and that’s what we did.”