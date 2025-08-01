Pamela Anderson says she has seen Naked Gun with Liam Neeson in ‘empty theatre’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pamela Anderson revealed she has only seen The Naked Gun in an empty theatre with Liam Neeson.

Neeson stars in the critically acclaimed comedy spoof reboot as detective Frank Drebin Jr, who is investigating a plot to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II. Anderson plays Beth Davenport, the sister of a man who has died under suspicious circumstances.

The film has opened to rave reviews and the pair’s chemistry, both on and offscreen, has sparked dating rumours, which neither has addressed head-on.

In an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday, Anderson was asked if she’d seen the film with an audience, to which she responded: “No, I’ve only seen it once, with Liam in an empty theatre. It was interesting”

“It’s hard to watch yourself, even [for] Liam. It's hard to be objective, I guess, but you play it straight. Otherwise it wouldn't be funny,” she added.

open image in gallery The film has opened to rave reviews and the pair’s chemistry, both on and offscreen, has sparked dating rumours ( Paramount Pictures )

The film sees the characters become romantically involved and, during an interview with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, the Taken star recently shed light on what it was like to film intimate sex scenes with Anderson.

It marked the first time Neeson had worked with an intimacy coordinator, an experience he described as “a little bit strange”, although he insisted that “Pamela and I knew... [what to do].”

“There’s an unexpected threesome,” commented Colbert on the scene, which involves a snowman.

“That was a first,” agreed Neeson. “That had to be specifically choreographed.”

open image in gallery Pamela Anderson revealed she has only seen The Naked Gun in the theatre alone with Liam Neeson ( © 2025 PARAMOUNT PICTURES. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. )

The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey gave the four stars in her review, writing: “A part of Beth is certainly informed by Anderson’s history as a pop culture icon and her more recent reclamation of that image. Mostly, she’s a femme fatale who’s sillier and weirder than Priscilla Presley was ever allowed to be back in 1988 (two words: scat singing).

“[Neeson’s] Frank comes with a mischievous twinkle in his eye – he’s loving every second of it, and retroactively inviting us in on the joke of some of his past career choices. The question of how Neeson compares to Nielsen matters less than how perfectly he fits into a 2025 Naked Gun, which subtly shifts the punchline away from the self-seriousness of cop shows and towards the self-seriousness of cops themselves, in a world increasingly suspicious of their intent and authority.”

The original Naked Gun was written and directed by Airplane!’s Jerry Zucker, Jim Abrahams, and David Zucker, and was based on their television series Police Squad!, which parodied the genre of police procedurals that were popular at the time.

The original Naked Gun trilogy was hugely successful, making over $216m at the box office. The new film will be released on 1 August.