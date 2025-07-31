Elaine Hendrix remembers Natasha Richardson and Liam Neeson’s love for one another amid Pamela Anderson rumors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elaine Hendrix is reflecting on Liam Neeson’s loving marriage to the late Natasha Richardson amid rumors he’s dating his Naked Gun co-star Pamela Anderson.

The 54-year-old actor recalled working with Richardson on their hit 1998 film, The Parent Trap — which starred Lindsay Lohan — during an interview Thursday with the New York Post.

According to Hendrix, Richardson’s refrigerator in her trailer on set was covered with pictures of Neeson, whom the Maid in Manhattan star married in 1994.

Anytime someone mentioned Richardson’s family, “she would swoon with love,” according to Hendrix. “They were madly in love, and she was crazy about her kids,” the actor added about the former couple.

Richardson and Neeson were married for 15 years and welcomed two children: Micheál, 30, and Daniel, 28. In 2009, Richardson died from an epidural hematoma after a skiing accident.

Elaine Hendrix spoke out about the relationship between Natasha Richardson and Liam Neeson ( Getty Images )

Hendrix told the Post that Richardson’s devotion to family made her death “all the more tragic.” She added that Richardson’s love for her children made her role in The Parent Trap — where she played twins Hallie and Annie’s mother, designer Elizabeth James — more special.

“I’m so glad that her being was captured in this movie,” Hendrix, who played the evil girlfriend of Annie and Hallie’s father, Nick Parker (portrayed by Dennis Quaid), explained. “It’s such a fitting memory of her, such a fitting tribute to her.”

Hendrix emphasized how “warm and sweet” Richardson was. “It’s no wonder she was cast as Elizabeth. I mean, really smart move, Nancy [Meyers] and Charles [Shyer],” she said, referring to the writer of the film, Meyers, and the producer, Shyer.

Hendrix’s comments about Richardson and Neeson come as the Taken star is rumored to be dating Pamela Anderson. A source told People Tuesday that the actors, who are starring in the new filmThe Naked Gun, have “a budding romance in the early stages.” The source also claimed that “it's clear they're smitten with each other.”

Before the dating speculation started, the pair posed together at the London premiere of The Naked Gun on July 22. While on the red carpet, Anderson sweetly kissed Neeson’s cheek as the Schindler's List actor wrapped his arm around her back. Days later, they attended the New York premiere of their film together with Neeson’s sons, and Anderson’s sons, Brandon, 29, and Dylan, 27, whom she shares with ex-husband Tommy Lee.

While neither actor has publicly confirmed the romance, Anderson previously gushed about the friendship she has with Neeson.

“I think I have a friend forever in Liam,” she said during an interview for her Entertainment Weekly cover story, published earlier in July, “We definitely have a connection that is very sincere, very loving. He's a good guy.”

However, months before the red carpet kiss, Neeson declared his love for Anderson. “With Pamela, first off, I’m madly in love with her,” the Oscar-winning actor told People in October 2024. “She’s just terrific to work with. I can’t compliment her enough, I’ll be honest with you. She’s funny and so easy to work with.”

Anderson has been married six times; twice to the same man. She was married to Tommy Lee from 1995 to 1998 and Kid Rock from 2006 to 2007. She was married to Rick Salomon from 2007 to 2008, before remarrying him in 2014. However, they split again the next year. From 2020 to 2022, The Last Showgirl star was married to Dan Hayhurst.