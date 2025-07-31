Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Naked Gun reboot, starring Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson, has set a new record for the film franchise on Rotten Tomatoes after becoming one of the best-reviewed comedies of the last five years.

The spoof comedy sequel to Leslie Nielsen’s Naked Gun movies of the 1980s and 1990s currently has a 91 per cent score on the review aggregator website, which is higher than any of the previous films in the series.

The original Naked Gun (1988) has an 88 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes. Meanwhile, its two sequels, The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991) and The Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994), scored a critical consensus of 77 per cent and 65 per cent respectively.

The new film, directed by Akiva Schaffer and produced by Seth MacFarlane, had debuted with a 96 per cent score but has since dropped to 91 per cent as more reviews have been published.

open image in gallery Liam Neeson in ‘The Naked Gun’ ( Paramount Pictures )

It is one of the most positively reviewed comedies of the 2020s so far, with Forbes noting that only five movies from the genre have a higher score: The Mitchells Versus the Machines (97 per cent), Shiva Baby (96 per cent), Language Lessons (96 per cent), The Banshees of Inisherin (96 per cent) and Palm Springs (94 per cent).

In the latest Naked Gun instalment, Neeson plays the role of Frank Drebin Jr, the son of the lead character from the first three films and Police Squad! TV show, played by Nielsen.

Pamela Anderson, Kevin Durand and Paul Walter Hauser also star, while former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and WWE wrestler Cody Rhodes both have cameos.

open image in gallery Pamela Anderson in ‘The Naked Gun’ ( Paramount Pictures )

In a four-star review, The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey writes: “The question of how Neeson compares to Nielsen matters less than how perfectly he fits into a 2025 Naked Gun, which subtly shifts the punchline away from the self-seriousness of cop shows and towards the self-seriousness of cops themselves, in a world increasingly suspicious of their intent and authority. This Frank Drebin insists that the past was better, when ‘the only things that were electric were eels, chairs, and Catherine Zeta-Jones in Chicago’.

The first Naked Gun film, released in 1988, was written and directed by Jerry Zucker, Jim Abrahams and David Zucker, and was based on their television series Police Squad!. The show parodied the genre of police procedurals that were popular at the time. The original trilogy was hugely successful, making over $216m at the box office.