Parent Trap star open to a reboot — under one condition
Hit remake of original 1961 film debuted in 1998 and retains a cult following
The Parent Trap star Lisa Ann Walter is fully on board for a reboot of the hit 1998 film — as long as the writer stays the same.
“One hundred percent if Nancy Meyers wrote it,” Walter said at a recent Abbott Elementary event.
Meyers co-wrote The Parent Trap, which also marked her feature film directorial debut. She, of course, went on to write some of the biggest rom-coms in history, including Something's Gotta Give, The Holiday, and It’s Complicated. The Parent Trap not only launched her career as a director but also established her signature cozy, aspirational aesthetic
Speaking further to her idea of a reboot, Walter, who played housekeeper Chessy in the hit 1998 film, said she would want fellow stars Lindsay Lohan and Dennis Quaid involved, too.
“Dennis [Quaid] has said that he doesn’t think it's doable without Natasha, and I understand that,” Walter said of British actor Richardson, who died in 2009 at age 45 after a ski accident.
“The movie — it’s a kids’ story, but it’s a love story. So to have a love story that involves that grief, that sadness — if it was written beautifully, maybe it’s doable.”
The film, which was a remake of the 1961 original, catapulted Lohan to fame as she portrayed twins Hallie and Annie James, who were separated by their parents shortly after birth. The twins, who were living across the pond from one another, connect on a whim at a summer camp their respective parents sent them to.
Quaid starred as the twins’ father, Nick Parker, while Richardson played their mother, Elizabeth James. Elaine Hendrix played Quaid’s new love interest, Meredith Blake, and remains close with Walter, who told People the two “talk literally every day.”
Walter also keeps in touch with her other castmates, including Lohan.
“Lindsay will DM me on Instagram,” Walter shared. “I text her father here and there — like, ‘Lindsay wanted me to tell you so and so,’” she continued.
During the pandemic, Walter even found herself delivering homemade meals to Quaid’s house, not unlike Chessy would do for Nick Parker in the film.
“I was cooking for everybody I knew,” she told People. “I made big pans of food and had them delivered to his house because he had his kids over there.”
Walter has since gone on to star in the films Bruce Almighty and Shall We Dance? and has been a cast member on the acclaimed series Abbott Elementary since 2021.
