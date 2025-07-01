Parent Trap star open to a reboot — under one condition

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Parent Trap star Lisa Ann Walter is fully on board for a reboot of the hit 1998 film — as long as the writer stays the same.

“One hundred percent if Nancy Meyers wrote it,” Walter said at a recent Abbott Elementary event.

Meyers co-wrote The Parent Trap, which also marked her feature film directorial debut. She, of course, went on to write some of the biggest rom-coms in history, including Something's Gotta Give, The Holiday, and It’s Complicated. The Parent Trap not only launched her career as a director but also established her signature cozy, aspirational aesthetic

Speaking further to her idea of a reboot, Walter, who played housekeeper Chessy in the hit 1998 film, said she would want fellow stars Lindsay Lohan and Dennis Quaid involved, too.

“Dennis [Quaid] has said that he doesn’t think it's doable without Natasha, and I understand that,” Walter said of British actor Richardson, who died in 2009 at age 45 after a ski accident.

open image in gallery Lisa Ann Walter would do a 'Parent Trap' reboot if Nancy Meyers wrote it ( Getty )

“The movie — it’s a kids’ story, but it’s a love story. So to have a love story that involves that grief, that sadness — if it was written beautifully, maybe it’s doable.”

The film, which was a remake of the 1961 original, catapulted Lohan to fame as she portrayed twins Hallie and Annie James, who were separated by their parents shortly after birth. The twins, who were living across the pond from one another, connect on a whim at a summer camp their respective parents sent them to.

Quaid starred as the twins’ father, Nick Parker, while Richardson played their mother, Elizabeth James. Elaine Hendrix played Quaid’s new love interest, Meredith Blake, and remains close with Walter, who told People the two “talk literally every day.”

open image in gallery Dennis Quaid starred alongside Natasha Richardson, Lindsay Lohan and Lindsay Lohan in the 1998 hit ( Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock )

Walter also keeps in touch with her other castmates, including Lohan.

“Lindsay will DM me on Instagram,” Walter shared. “I text her father here and there — like, ‘Lindsay wanted me to tell you so and so,’” she continued.

During the pandemic, Walter even found herself delivering homemade meals to Quaid’s house, not unlike Chessy would do for Nick Parker in the film.

“I was cooking for everybody I knew,” she told People. “I made big pans of food and had them delivered to his house because he had his kids over there.”

Walter has since gone on to star in the films Bruce Almighty and Shall We Dance? and has been a cast member on the acclaimed series Abbott Elementary since 2021.