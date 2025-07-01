Netflix shares long-awaited announcement on adaptation of beloved Emily Henry book

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Netflix has announced a release date for the highly anticipated film adaptation of Emily Henry’s bestselling novel, People We Meet on Vacation.

In a teaser, the streaming giant shared that the film will debut January 9, 2026.

Starring My Lady Jane’s Emily Bader and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes actor Tom Blyth, the film centers around two best friends who have vacationed together every summer for a decade. But after a falling out on one of their trips, they’ve not spoken in two years. Poppy (Bader) knows she has one chance to fix their friendship and invites Alex (Blyth) on a vacation that could make or break their relationship forever.

In addition to Bader and Blyth, the cast also includes Sarah Catherine Hook, Jameela Jamil, Lucien Laviscount, Lukas Gage, Miles Heizer, Tommy Do, Alice Lee, Alan Ruck, and Molly Shannon. The film is directed by Brett Haley.

The teaser shows a beach scene, with gentle waves crashing in the background as the voices of Bader and Blyth speak.

open image in gallery Emily Bader and Tom Blyth will star in film adaptation of ‘People We Meet on Vacation’ ( Getty/Amazon )

“Where does Alex Nilsen stand on travel? Love or hate?” Bader’s Poppy asks.

“I mean, I’ve never really traveled anywhere, but this morning, I saw this beautiful sunrise over this place that I’d never been before, and I wouldn’t have if everything had gone according to plan, so ... love,” Blyth’s Alex responds. “I’m thinking love.”

After seeing the clip and release date, some fans had more questions than answers.

“It’s a summer movie why the hell is it dropping Jan 9 It should’ve come out in August 2025,” one fan wondered.

“Whys it taking u so long,” another questioned.

“Why does this give summer vibes but it’s coming out in January?!” someone else chimed in.

Others were thrilled by the update, commenting with their enthusiasm and excitement over the film adaptation.

Henry’s novel was published in 2021 to critical acclaim, quickly becoming a New York Times Bestseller and spending a year on the list. With more than two million copies sold, it’s Henry’s highest-selling book.

Speaking to Netflix, Henry said: ”I’ve been kind of an anxious wreck about who would play these characters. I truly could not feel more confident that my readers and then so many more people who don’t even know about the book are going to completely fall in love with Poppy and Alex.”