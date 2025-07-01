Keith Urban hangs up on interview after question about wife Nicole Kidman’s sex scenes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Keith Urban put a quick end to his interview on an Australian radio show after he was asked about his wife Nicole Kidman’s sex scenes in films.

The 57-year-old singer called in as a guest on Mix 102.3’s Hayley & Max in the Morning on Tuesday to discuss his upcoming High and Alive World Tour. During the interview, hosts Hayley Peterson and Max Burford introduced a game called “Wall of Truth.”

“We often get put into this situation where we have to answer a very tricky question, deeply personal question,” Peterson said. “I get really uncomfortable, to be honest, asking our beautiful guests something they might be uncomfortable [answering].”

However, the conversation took a turn when Burford asked Urban a question about Kidman’s 2024 Netflix movie, A Family Affair, where her character enters a relationship with a young actor, portrayed by Zac Efron.

“I thought, ‘What does Keith Urban think when he sees his beautiful wife with beautiful younger men like Zac Efron having these beautiful love scenes on TV?’” Burford asked.

Keith Urban’s interview was ‘disconnected’ after he was asked a question about Nicole Kidman’s sex scenes in ‘A Family Affair’ ( Getty Images )

However, the question went unanswered, with a producer informing the hosts that Urban had “disconnected from” the Zoom call.

“I think his team hung up on us because they didn’t want us to ask that question,” the producer explained.

“Oh my god. I knew that would happen,” Peterson said. “We’ve upset him! He’s gone.”

Burford said that Urban “was smiling” during the interview and felt like the singer was “vibing.” However, Peterson claimed that Urban doesn’t like answering questions about his famous spouse; “he doesn’t like talking about his wife.”

“Does Keith Urban hate us? Do we have beef with Keith Urban?” Burford jokingly asked.

The Independent has contacted Urban’s representatives for comment.

Urban and Kidman have been married since 2006, recently celebrating their 19th wedding anniversary.

The longtime couple shares two daughters, Sunday, 16, and Faith, 14. Kidman also has two adult children, Bella, 32, and Connor, 30, with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Kidman recently opened up about her experience filming numerous sex scenes in 2024’s Babygirl, where she plays a powerful CEO who jeopardizes her career and family life by having an affair with a younger intern (Harris Dickinson).

“There was an enormous amount of sharing and trust and then frustration. It’s like, ‘Don’t touch me,’” she told The Sun in October last year.

“There were times when we were shooting where I was like, ‘I don’t want to orgasm any more. Don’t come near me. I hate doing this. I don’t care if I am never touched again in my life! I’m over it,’” she continued. “It was so present all the time for me that it was almost like a burnout.”

The Oscar winner said she was originally attracted to the sexually charged project because it was “an area [she’d] never been” before.

“I’ve always been on a quest as an actor,” she explained. “I’m always going, where have I not been? And what can I explore as a human being? And this was an area I’d never been.”