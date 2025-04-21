Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Today Show host Justin Sylvester has weighed in on Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus’ new relationship.

Hurley, 59, hard-launched her newfound romance with Cyrus, 63, on Easter Sunday, sharing a picture of her cuddling next to the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer while he kissed her cheek.

“Happy Easter,” her caption read alongside a heart emoji. The post was immediately met with shocked reactions online, with many people saying they did not see their relationship coming.

One person wrote: “Who else totally did not have this one on their 2025 bingo card?”

Sylvester, 38, confessed he was equally as stunned by the news during Monday’s episode of Jenna and Friends, which he is guest co-hosting this week.

“Easter is the Lord’s day, OK? Jesus said, ‘You can have 363 [days]. I just need Easter and Christmas,” the TV personality said. “But Elizabeth Hurley did not get the memo ‘cause she used Easter to hard-launch her new relationship.’

“And you guys will never guess with who. Billy Ray, Miley Cyrus’ dad, Cyrus. Can you believe this?” he continued. “First of all, it came out of left field, but I blame Nicole Kidman for this. I blame Nicole Kidman. I’m blaming her.”

Sylvester explained he believed the Babygirl lead was at fault because her relationship with Keith Urban seemingly started a trend of female stars dating male country music artists.

Justin Sylvester says he blames Nicole Kidman for Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus’ new relationship ( Getty )

“Back in the day, actors dated actors. Sometimes they dated rock stars, but they never dated country musicians. Nicole Kidman went to Nashville and found the holy grail,” he said. “She found herself a country man who was simple, he just wanted bourbon, he wanted to be on a tractor, he wanted to watch a movie, and she was like, ‘Keith, get over here.’ And then, all of a sudden, you have Gwen [Stefani] and Blake [Shelton].”

“We should’ve known this was happening, and I’m sorry. I was off because I was celebrating the Lord. But Elizabeth Hurley posted a little Easter egg earlier this month,” Sylvester continued. “She posted this bikini video and she was using a Billy Ray Cyrus song in the background.”

The model did in fact share footage of her on the beach in the Maldives with Cyrus’ song, “She’s Not Cryin’ Anymore.” Hurley also tagged Cyrus in the post, too.

Sylvester’s comments come after Hurley’s son Damian gave his stamp of approval on his mom’s relationship with the former Hannah Montana actor.

The 23-year-old son of Hurley and late American entrepreneur Steve Bing, commented a love-heart alongside a celebration emoji under her Instagram photo of them on Easter.

The couple’s relationship news comes months after Cyrus officially settled his divorce with his ex-wife, Firerose, in August 2024.

Before Firerose, Cyrus was married to Cindy Smith from 1986 to 1991. He also tied the knot with Tish Cyrus, the mother of his three kids — Miley, Noah, and Braison.

Hurley was married to businessman Arun Nayar for four years from 2007 to 2011. She also had a relationship with actor Hugh Grant between 1987 and 2000, and with the late Australian cricket legend Shane Warne between 2011 and 2013. She shares Damien with the late American businessman Steve Bing, with whom she had a brief relationship in 2001.