Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elizabeth Hurley’s son Damian has given his seal of approval after his mother revealed her new relationship with country singer Billy Ray Cyrus.

Hurley, 59, announced her romance with the “Achy Breaky Heart” musician, 63, in an Easter-themed Instagram post shared on Sunday (20 April). “Happy Easter,” she wrote, alongside a picture of her smiling while Cyrus, wearing a pair of green bunny ears, kissed her on the neck.

Damian, 23, the son of Hurley and late American entrepreneur Steve Bing, shared support for his mother’s new relationship by commenting a love-heart alongside a celebration emoji under the post.

The post was met with hundreds of shocked commenters reacting to the new celebrity coupling. Actor Melissa Gilbert couldn’t believe the news, writing: “Wait….what?”

“The couple we didn’t know we needed,” one person wrote, as another said: “Who else totally did not have this one on their 2025 bingo card?”

The relationship announcement comes months after Cyrus settled his divorce with his ex-wife, Australian singer Firerose, in August 2024. The pair split after eight months of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” and “inappropriate marital conduct” as the reasons for their split.

In January, Hannah Montana actor Cyrus performed at the inauguration of Donald Trump, which was later branded an “epic disaster” due to technical issues. Amid the malfunction, Cyrus reportedly asked the crowd if he should just “get the hell off the stage”.

Cyrus was previously married to Cindy Smith from 1986 to 1991. He was married to Tish Cyrus for 30 years from 1993 to 2022, and the pair share three children: Miley Cyrus, 32, Braison, 30 and Noah, 25. Billy also adopted Tish’s two children, Brandi and Trace, when they got married.

Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian pictured in March ( Getty Images )

Hurley was married to businessman Arun Nayar for four years from 2007 to 2011. She also had a relationship with the actor Hugh Grant, between 1987 and 2000, after working on the film Remando Al Viento together. Hurley previously dated the late Australian cricketer Shane Warne, between 2011 and 2013.

In a 2020 interview with Tatler, Hurley said that she was open to the idea of another relationship, but wasn’t sure about marrying again.

“I’d definitely be open to the idea of being loved, loving someone, having someone fantastic in my life and sharing it,” she said. “I don’t know if marriage comes into that to be honest, because I’m not going to have more children, and I don’t need anyone to pay my bills or give me a roof over my head. But I would like someone for companionship, fun.”