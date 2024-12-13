Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Elizabeth Hurley has revealed the one-word reaction Hugh Grant had when she made her reveal wearing the legendary Versace dress that catapulted her to fame.

The 59-year-old, who was not famous at the time, attended a premiere for Four Weddings and a Funeral in 1994, alongside her then-boyfriend Grant. The dramatic design of the simple black dress, held together by 24 gold safety pins down its side, attracted attention and made Hurley a household name overnight.

The couple dated between 1987 and 2000, including during a 1995 scandal in which Grant was alleged to be soliciting the services of a sex worker. They parted ways amicably in 2000, and have remained good friends ever since.

In a new interview, Hurley shared the Love Actually star’s speechless reaction to the dress when she appeared in it.

“When he saw me in it for the first time he just went ‘Christ!’,” she said on The Coop with Kit podcast.

“We were living in this tiny little apartment with no full-length mirror, no steamer, I didn’t have anything,” she laughed. “So it was just ‘Christ!’ and off we went”.

The dress cost £3,000 at the time, with Hurley unaware that it would cause such an impact. She had been denied styling from more popular designers according to Grant, and carried the dress home in a plastic bag on the tube.

open image in gallery Hurley and Grant appeared at the 1994 premiere for ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ ( PA )

“Poor Elizabeth rang some top designers and they all said: ‘No, who are you?’ or ‘No, we’re not lending you anything’.” Grant revealed in BBC documentary, Hugh Grant: A Life On Screen .

“Then Versace said: ‘Yes, we’ll lend you a dress’, and they just sent one round which is that one with the safety pins. So she shoved it on and I raised my eyebrows a fraction and we set off.”

open image in gallery Versace dress, held together by 24 gold pins, has become a historical fashion moment ( PA )

The black, floor-skimming dress became iconic because of its unusual, and revealing design. Designed by Gianni Versace, the same dress had been modelled by Helena Christiensen on the SS/94 catwalk.

There have been many attempts to emulate the dress or pay homage to it as it continues its allure, with Lady Gaga wearing it in 2012, and Maya Jama paying homage to it at the EMA Awards last month.