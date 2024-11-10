Maya Jama pays homage to Liz Hurley at EMA Awards

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Maya Jama channelled Elizabeth Hurley’s iconic, safety-pin dress at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) 2024 in Manchester.

The 30-year-old wore the dress 30 years after Hurley did in 1994, the same year the EMA Awards started in Berlin, Germany.

The TV and radio host sported Hurley’s infamous Versace dress from 1994, when the actor walked the red carpet with Hugh Grant for a charity premiere of Grant’s film Four Weddings And A Funeral.

Other stars that left an impression on the EMA carpet included the evening’s host, Rita Ora, who wore a pluming peach feathered gown with sparkling silver platform boots.

Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 34, sported the colour of the season in a head-to-toe burgundy suit and matching shirt. The Avengers star finished the look with an emerald and gold signet ring and gold chain bracelet.

Stars were excited to return to the red carpet for the acclaimed award ceremony after it was cancelled last year, because of the Israel–Hamas war.

Actor Jodie Turner-Smith, 38, made a splash in a draping cobalt blue gown with ball gown gloves and a wide brimmed sloping hat. The Queen and Slim star accessorised with dazzling diamond rings over her gloves.

Canadian singer Shawn Mendes channelled suave Seventies style in flared suit trousers and an exaggerated open collar.

The 26-year-old star completed his look with a poppy pinned to his lapel to commemorate Remembrance Sunday.

Comedian Katherine Ryan, 41, took to the carpet with her daughter Violet, 15, in sleek black and silver ensembles. Katherine wore a metallic and black divided gown with a plunging sheer panel and strappy silver heels.

Her teenage daughter, Violet, who features in Ryan’s reality show, Parental Guidance, wore a sparkling ankle-length gown with sheer fluted sleeves and velvet black ankle boots.

American rapper Busta Rhymes, 52, brought the English pastoral to the carpet in a cow-print biker jacket and matching trousers. The rapper completed the look with cow-print sneakers and square sunglasses.

The Irish pop duo John and Edward Grimes, Jedward, also went all out for the award’s 30th year, sporting matching silver sequin suits with their iconic blond quiffs.