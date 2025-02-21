Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nicole Kidman has detailed how scared she was after being unable to breastfeed after giving birth.

The Babygirl actor, 57, had previously adopted two children, Bella and Connor, with her then-husband Tom Cruise in the Nineties. However, she only went through pregnancy for herself in the 2000s.

After splitting from Cruise in 2001, Kidman welcomed her first biological daughter, Sunday Rose, with her second husband, Keith Urban, in 2008. Sunday’s younger sister, Faith Margaret, followed in 2010.

Speaking to Time, Kidman revealed she panicked when she couldn’t breastfeed Sunday. “I was so terrified, asking, what just happened? Where’s my milk?” she said.

According to research from Yale Public School of Health, nearly half of mothers globally report insufficient milk as a reason for moving to formula, and a 2021 study found that over half of new mums experience breastfeeding guilt.

Kidman continued: “I remember standing naked in the shower, and my sister helped me. She was my source of strength. She’d had five children - she had the wisdom to pass on.”

There are numerous reasons why women may not have milk after giving birth, according to the NHS. These include, poor latching, not feeding regularly enough, stress and anxiety.

open image in gallery Nicole Kidman in Netflix’s ‘A Family Affair' ( Tina Rowden/Netflix )

Additionally, previous breast surgery, separation from the baby, illness of the child or the mother, and using a dummy or bottle before breastfeeding is established can also impact milk supply.

Last year, fifty per cent of the mothers who responded to a survey commissioned by BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour and BBC Radio Sheffield said they felt that they had let their baby down when they struggled to breastfeed and revealed they felt ashamed for giving their child formula.

Yet, the majority of women experience difficulty breastfeeding in the days after giving birth. In fact, researchers at the UC Davis Medical Center found that 92 per cent of 418 new mums surveyed said they were having problems breastfeeding three days after labour.

open image in gallery Faith Urban, Sunday Urban, Kidman, Antonia Kidman, and Craig Marran in 2024 ( Getty Images )

It comes after Kidman revealed last year that she almost quit acting in 2008 after giving birth to her daughter but was persuaded to continue her career thanks to her mother.

“I was like, ‘Well, I think I’m pretty much done now,” the Moulin Rogue star told CBS News.“We were living on a farm, and that’s when my mother said, ‘I wouldn’t give up completely. Keep a finger sort of in it.’

“That came from a woman who was from a generation that didn’t have the opportunities that I had, that she had helped create for her daughters,” Kidman added. “So that’s probably something that she wished she’d had when she was little.”