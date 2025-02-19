Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s Los Angeles home was reportedly burglarised on Valentine’s Day.

The burglary was confirmed to NBC News by a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation, and no details on what items or property, if any, were stolen during the burglary were revealed.

Kidman, Urban, and their children were not home at the time of the burglary, confirmed E! News.

The Independent has reached out to representatives for Kidman and Urban.

On 14 February, the burglars smashed through glass to ransack the residence before they fled the scene, according to a report in NBC News.

Kidman and Urban bought the LA home, located in the Beverly Hills Post Office neighbourhood, in 2008 for $4.7m, reported New York Post. The five-bedroom estate was reportedly built in 1965 and sits on a 1.4-acre lot.

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and their daughters Faith and Sunday Rose at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 ( Getty Images )

Several US outlets have called this burglary the latest in a series of similar incidents targeting celebrity homes.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s Pacific Palisades home was hit in August 2024, and Marlon Wayans’ home was broken into late in June.

Jessie J lost over $20,000 worth of jewellery when her home was robbed in October 2024.

LAFC soccer player Olivier Giroud’s LA home was burglarised earlier this month, with nearly $500,000 worth of jewellery taken, according to ESPN.

Seven people were charged on Wednesday with the burglaries at the homes of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, which happened on 5 and 7 October 2024 respectively.

The seven were allegedly members of a South American group that robbed homes of NBA and NFL athletes playing at professional games, reported KCTV.

It’s unclear if these incidents are related.

Kidman revealed earlier in December that she almost quit acting in 2008 after giving birth to her daughter but was persuaded to continue her career thanks to her mother.

“When I gave birth to [Sunday Kidman-Urban], I was like, ‘Well, I think I’m pretty much done now,” The Perfect Couple star told CBS News.

“We were living on a farm, and that’s when my mother said, ‘I wouldn’t give up completely. Keep a finger sort of in it.’ And I’m like, ‘No, no. I’m done now. I’m done.’ She’s going, ‘Just listen to me. Keep moving forward. Not saying that you have to do it to the level you’ve been doing it, but I wouldn’t give it up completely.’”

“That came from a woman who was from a generation that didn’t have the opportunities that I had, that she had helped create for her daughters,” Kidman added. “So that’s probably something that she wished she’d had when she was little.”

Kidman’s mother passed away in September, aged 84. The news was broken to her while she was at the Venice Film Festival, where she won the Volpi Cup for Best Actress for her role in Babygirl, Halina Reijn’s erotic thriller in which Kidman stars opposite Harris Dickinson.