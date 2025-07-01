Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Disney+ has announced that it will bring ITV’s Blind Date back to life, alongside a handful of other reality shows.

The show, which was on air between 1985 and 2003, was hosted by the English actress and TV presenter Cilla Black, who passed away in 2015.

In an announcement on Monday, the streaming service said: “The new series will begin in a secret Blind Date location, where contestants must choose between three potential suitors, hidden from view behind the legendary Blind Date wall, the only thing standing between them and their potential true love just metres away.

“With a host of unique, innovative and head-turning format twists, our daters will see if forever love can truly grow as they spend the summer living together but potential new partners are always lurking behind the wall...”

open image in gallery Cilla Black presents an episode of Blind Date ( ITV )

The series will be produced by Matthew Worthy and Kieran Doherty, both executive producers of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

A second collaboration between the Rooney family and Disney+, with the working title The Rooneys, has also been announced.

The couple previously worked with Disney+ on The Real Wagatha Story (2023), which followed Colleen’s legal battle with Rebekah Vardy.

Speaking on the collaboration, the streaming service said in the same announcement: “The observational doc-series will feature Coleen and Wayne Rooney like we’ve never seen them before, along with their family and friends, as they step into a new chapter of their lives.

“The ten-part series will follow Coleen as she navigates new entrepreneurial endeavours, while Wayne swaps training for the school run.

“Having grown up in the limelight since their teens, the Rooneys are no strangers to public interest in their personal lives.

“However, this Disney+ exclusive series will offer unprecedented access that sees them navigating the highs and lows of everyday family life, whether that’s juggling their respective careers and busy family of four boys, or enjoying quality family time on holiday, celebrating milestone birthdays and anniversaries.”

open image in gallery Colleen and Wayne Rooney ( Getty Images for Disney+ )

The third show to be released, with the working title of Jamie and Sophie: Raising Chelsea, follows the TV personalities Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo as they enter parenthood.

Disney+ said in its announcement: “Known for their infectious energy and no filter truth-telling, Jamie and Sophie’s on-screen journey in their twenties gripped audiences across the globe on hit Channel 4 series Made in Chelsea.

“Their new Disney+ Original series will take viewers on a no holds barred whirlwind journey of the next chapter in their lives in this refreshingly relatable series.

“Whether it’s the emotional rollercoaster of pregnancy, balancing their busy professional lives, moving into their first family home, navigating support – and unsolicited advice – from loved ones, or documenting of the way on their top-charting podcast, NearlyParents, viewers can expect moments of warmth, humour and of course, a healthy dose of drama as the countdown approaches…”

open image in gallery Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo ( Getty )

Filming is reportedly underway for both The Rooneys and Jamie and Sophie: Raising Chelsea, while Blind Date is to begin production later this year.