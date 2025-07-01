Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Just because something is released exclusively on Netflix does not mean it’ll stay on Netflix forever.

July 2025 is a shining example of this, with several Original titles set to be removed from the streaming service over the next four weeks.

One such title is a TV series that users commonly call one of the greatest titles to have been released under the “Netflix Original” in the last 10 years: French show Call My Agent!.

The series will no longer be available to stream on Netflix due to the expiration of a licencing deal. Its removal follows what has been nine years of huge success for the show.

After its addition to the service in 2016, it gained a cult fanbase thanks to word-of-mouth four years later, becoming one of the breakout hits of the pandemic.

The series, starring Camille Cottin and Laure Calamy, follows talent agents at the fictional agency and explores their relationships with their actor clients, who are played by real-life stars in cameo form. A British remake, titled Ten Percent, was made and swiftly cancelled in 2022.

open image in gallery Camille Cottin in Netflix hit ‘Call My Agent!’ ( Netflix )

Call My Agent! is one of many titles being etched from Netflix’s library in July 2025 – below is a full list.

NB: The Independent put this list together with help from What’s on Netflix.

Movies

1 July

Aiyyaa – US

Alone – US

All is True – UK

Annabelle – US

Annie (2014) – UK

Appleseed Alpha – UK

The Art of the Steal – UK

Awakenings – US

Blood Money – US

Bombay Talkies – US

Boss – UK/US

Buddah Hoga Terra Baap – US

Budhia Singh: Born to Run – US

Central Intelligence – UK

Chashme Baddoor – US

Cold Comes the Night – UK

Colombiana – US

Constantine – US

Cosmopolis – UK

open image in gallery 'Cosmopolis' is leaving Netflix

Couples Retreat – US

Crazy, Stupid, Love – US

The Croods – US

Draft Day – US

Do the Right Thing – US

Drishyam – UK/US

Dune: Part Two – US

The Equalizer 3 – US

Gabbar is Back – US

Get Him to the Greek – US

Gollu Aur Pappu – US

Hearts Beat Loud – UK

Hotel Transylvania – US

Hotel Transylvania 2 – US

open image in gallery ‘The Equalizer 3’ is leaving Netflix ( AP )

I Know What You Did Last Summer – US

Inkaar – US

In My Dreams – UK

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry – US

Inside Man – UK

Leave No Trace – UK

Liar Liar – UK

Little Dixie – UK

Ma – UK

Madras Café – US

The Marine 5: Battleground – UK

Mary Kom – US

Michael (2011) – US

The Monuments Men – US

Mumbai Delhi Mumbai – US

open image in gallery ‘Ma’ is leaving Netflix ( Universal Pictures )

Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown – US

The Nun – US

Obsessed – US

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) – US

Ocean’s Twelve – US

Ocean’s Thirteen – US

One by Two – US

Players – US

Queen – US

Resident Evil: Retribution – US

Resident Evil: Vendetta – UK

Ricki and the Flash – UK

Rise of the Guardians – US

Runaway Jury – US

The Secret Life of Pets – UK

The Secret Life of Pets 2 – UK

Shaitan – US

Sicario 2: Soldado – US

Sisters (2015) – US

open image in gallery ‘The Nun’ is leaving Netflix ( © 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. )

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water – US

The Squid and the Whale – UK/US

Think Like a Man Too – UK

Twilight (2008) – US

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1 – US

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2 – US

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse – US

The Twilight Saga: New Moon – US

The Walk – UK

The Wedding Ringer – UK

What the Fish – US

When You Finish Saving the World – UK

open image in gallery The ‘Twilight’ franchise is leaving Netflix ( Summit Entertainment[ )

2 July

An American Crime – US

3 July

The Art of Incarceration – UK

80 for Brady – US

Elvis – UK

5 July

The Addams Family (1991) – US

The Babadook – UK

Going Clear: Scientology & the Prison of Belief – US

PNL – Dans la légende tour – UK/US

6 July

The Hater (Netflix Original) – US

King’s War – UK

The Legend of Bruce Lee – UK

Need for Speed – UK

Qin Empire: Alliance – UK

7 July

Aya – UK

Chaos, Disorder – UK

Coming Forth by Day – UK

From Meir, to Meir – UK

How I Won the London Mayor Election – UK

The Road (2015) – UK

The Room (2019) – UK

Sleepless Nights – UK

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy – UK

Tito – UK

Trapped (2021) – UK

Wifelike – UK

open image in gallery ‘Need for Speed’ is leaving Netflix

8 July

Prophetess – UK/US

9 July

Changing Lanes – UK

The Tutor – US

10 July

Carriers – UK

My Sailor, My Love – UK

Tickled – US

11 July

Cocaine Bear – UK

Mister Organ – US

The Neon Highway – US

12 July

Champions – UK

13 July

Dumb Money – US

Life or Something Like It – US

open image in gallery ‘Dumb Money’ is being removed from Netflix

14 July

Margaux – UK

SAS: Rise of the Black Swan – US

15 July

Barbie – US

Frontline: Battle for Haiti – UK

Valhalla Rising – US

16 July

Entourage (2015) – US

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga – US

Horizon: An American Saga: Chapter 1 – US

MILF (Netflix Original) – UK/US

17 July

Freaks (2018) – US

Queen Bees – US

20 July

Smurfs: The Lost Village – US

25 July

Scream VI – US

26 July

You Hurt My Feelings – US

28 July

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – US

31 July

Seriously Single (Netflix Original) – US

open image in gallery ‘Furiosa’ is leaving Netflix ( © 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. )

TV

1 July

Are You Human – UK

Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me – UK

Descendants of the Sun (Netflix Original) – UK

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition – US

Fight for My Way – UK

Good Manager – UK

Honour – UK

Loudermilk – UK/US

My Golden Life – UK

999 Critical Condition – UK

Overlord – UK/US

The Program – UK

Queen for Seven Days – UK

Rabbids Invasion – US

Rubble & Crew – US

Sailor Moon Crystal – US

School 2017 – UK

Teen Titans Go! – UK

The Trouble with Maggie Cole – UK

The Wonder Years – US

3 July

Insecure – US

The Woman in White – UK

6 July

Detectorists – UK

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch – US

open image in gallery ‘Detectorists’ is leaving Netflix ( BBC )

8 July

She Would Never Know – UK/US

This is Us – US

10 July

The Twelve (Netflix Original) – US

Vicious – UK

12 July

Jump Like a Witch – UK

15 July

Backstreet Rookie – UK/US

Outnumbered – UK

Sunny Bunnies – UK/US

17 July

Bitter Daisies (Netflix Original) – US

The Vampire Diaries – UK

18 July

Harvey Girls Forever! (Netflix Original) – US

22 July

Call My Agent! (Netflix Original) – UK/US

open image in gallery ‘Call My Agent!’ ia being taken down from Netflix US ( Shanna Besson )

26 July

Wynonna Earp – US

30 July

The Kingdom – US

27 July

Plastic Cup Boyz: Laughing My Mask Off! (Netflix Original) – US

Comedy

25 July

Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts (Netflix Original) – US