Lindsay Lohan has poured cold water on speculation about her getting a facelift.

Since Lohan stepped back into the limelight while filming the highly anticipated Freaky Friday sequel, many people have commented on her appearance.

The former Disney star, 38, addressed the cosmetic surgery rumors in a new interview with Elle, crediting her ageless appearance with her “very specific” skincare routine.

“I drink this juice every morning. It’s like carrot, ginger, lemon, olive oil, apple. I also drink a lot of green tea, a lot of water. I’m a big pickled beets person, so I put them in almost everything,” she said.

“My skin care is very specific. I’m trying out some serums now that I’m doing — I’m testing them. Also, I’m a big believer in ice-cold water on your face when you wake up. I drink lemon juice a lot; I also put tons of chia seeds in my water. Eye patches, I do every morning. I’m into lasers.”

Lohan’s publicist, who was present for the interview, chimed in to say that “the second [Lohan] looks any different, they assume she had her face lifted at 37 or 38, that she ripped apart this or that. It’s so mean.”

open image in gallery Lindsay Lohan says she’s never had a facelift procedure ( Getty )

open image in gallery Lohan (pictured in 2006) left Hollywood for over 10 years after a string of rehab stints ( Getty Images )

“I’m like, when? With what time? Where?” Lohan responded.

Her publicist agreed: “I tried to figure that out, Linds, in the last three years, when you had time to do anything, because I know your schedule. So the haters can hate and be jealous. It just sucks that that’s where they go with women in today’s world. Women can’t just look good to look good and change their lifestyle to be more healthy.”

“You just have to do it and ignore everyone else,” Lohan concluded.

Lohan’s publicist is not the only one to deny that the Mean Girls star has had work done.

Last year, Lohan’s dad, Michael Lohan, also denied the rumors, telling PageSix: “Lindsay never had any plastic surgery done ever. Her look [is] so natural — just like her talent.”

Michael went on to call all the individuals spreading “false narratives” about his daughter’s looks “disgusting.” The former Wall Street trader, however, admitted Lohan has gotten chemical peels, Botox, and filler.

The Just My Luck lead was in and out of rehab for drug and alcohol abuse in her early twenties. Beginning January 2007, she was sent to five different rehab facilities for a total of 250 days after multiple arrests and a probation violation. She spent two weeks behind bars in 2010 for missing her alcohol counseling sessions and ignoring the terms of her probation.

Ten years ago, Lohan abandoned Hollywood and headed for London to escape the intense media scrutiny. She ended up residing in Dubai, where she met her husband, Bader Shammas, and welcomed their son, Luai, in July 2023.