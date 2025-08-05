Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jamie Lee Curtis has reacted emotionally to the Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson romance rumours, telling everyone to “leave them the f*** alone”.

The actor, who appears in new sequel Freakier Friday, was asked about the claims that 73-year-old Schindler’s List Oscar winner Neeson and former Baywatch star Anderson, 58, are said to be dating after “falling in love” while making the new Naked Gun film.

“With all due respect to pop culture, if love has found [its] way into that relationship, God bless them both – leave them the f*** alone,” Curtis said in a viral TikTok video, adding: “Let them like each other.”

The Halloween star, who co-starred with Anderson in 2024 film The Last Showgirl, continued: “Both of them have had hardship and they’re both beautiful human beings – makes me cry.”

Curtis, 66, added: “If they actually have found an intimate love with each other, we should all go to bed tonight feeling better.”

Rumours of a romance between Neeson and Curtis started when they both said they “fell madly in love” while shooting The Naked Gun in 2024.

The pair have showed off their close bond during the film’s promotional trail, with Anderson photographed kissing Neeson’s cheek on the red carpet.

open image in gallery Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson are rumoured to be dating ( Getty )

Neeson was previously married to Parent Trap actor Natasha Richardson, who died in 2009 two days after hitting her head while undertaking a beginner’s skiing lesson at a resort in Mont Tremblant, Canada.

Initially deciding she felt fine, Richardson returned to her hotel room – but was taken to a local hospital after falling ill 45 minutes later. She was airlifted to a New York hospital and placed on life support the following day.

The 45-year-old’s family made the decision to switch off life support and she died with Neeson by her side.

An autopsy found she had suffered epidural hematoma (bleeding on the brain) after a blunt blow to the head.

“He suffered an unimaginable loss,” Curtis said. “He’s had a hard a really hard go of it. So if, in fact, these people have hard launched, then I wish them the best. Leave them alone.”

open image in gallery Jamie Lee Curtis got emotional while addressing Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson romance rumours ( TikTok )

Anderson has been married five times to four men. She was married to Tommy Lee from 1995 to 1998, with whom she shares her two sons, Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee.

The actor was then married to Kid Rock from 2006 to 2007, and Rick Salomon from 2007 to 2008. She remarried Salomon in 2014 before they split again the next year.

Her most recent marriage was to Dan Hayhurst from 2020 to 2022.

While Neeson and Anderson have batted off the rumours, with Neeson saying he is “done with dating” and Anderson stating she “has a friend forever” in the Taken star, Anderson did admit to having “a sincere, loving connection” with her co-star.