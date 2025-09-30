Nicole Kidman files for divorce from Keith Urban after separation
The divorce filing comes one day after it was revealed that the couple were separated
Nicole Kidman has reportedly filed for divorce from Keith Urban, after almost 20 years of marriage.
On Monday, The Independent confirmed that the couple — who married in 2006 — had separated while TMZ reported that they had been living separately “since the beginning of summer.”
People and TMZ have now reported that Kidman has filed for divorce.
The decision to separate was made by the “Break on Me” singer as the Babygirl actor, 58, takes care of their children and is “holding the family together through this difficult time,” a source told TMZ.
They further claimed that Kidman did not want the initial separation and had been attempting to preserve the marriage.
“Keith has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home,” they said. The family’s main residence is also located in Nashville.
The Independent has contacted Kidman and Urban’s representatives for comment.
Kidman and Urban were last photographed together in June while attending the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group D match between Los Angeles Football Club and Esperance de Tunis at Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee.
In addition to her children with Urban, Kidman also has two adult children, Bella, 32, and Connor, 30, with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.
Kidman and Urban first met in January 2005 at the G'Day USA gala in Los Angeles. However, while the pair did exchange phone numbers, it took Urban four months to call her.
“I had such a crush on him, and he wasn't interested in me. It's true!” Kidman told Ellen DeGeneres in 2017. “He didn't call me for four months.”
She later admitted in an interview with People that she realized he was “the one” after he stood on the stoop of her apartment on her 38th birthday at 5 a.m. to bring her flowers. “That is when I went, ‘This is the man I hope I get to marry,’” she told the publication, adding, “I believed by that point he was the love of my life.”
The two then made their first public appearance as a couple at the 2006 Grammy Awards, and while they did not walk the red carpet together, they reportedly looked very cozy in the audience.
Urban and Kidman were married a few months later during a candlelit ceremony at Cardinal Cerretti Memorial Chapel on St Patrick’s Estate in Manly, Australia. Urban reportedly serenaded the new bride with a rendition of his song “Making Memories of Us.”
Kidman's children with Cruise were also part of the pair's big day, with Isabella in her mother's bridal party. The event had a starry guest list, including Russell Crowe, Hugh Jackman, Naomi Watts, and Rupert Murdoch, among others.
More to come
