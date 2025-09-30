Nicole Kidman files for divorce from Keith Urban after separation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nicole Kidman has reportedly filed for divorce from Keith Urban, after almost 20 years of marriage.

On Monday, The Independent confirmed that the couple — who married in 2006 — had separated while TMZ reported that they had been living separately “since the beginning of summer.”

People and TMZ have now reported that Kidman has filed for divorce.

The decision to separate was made by the “Break on Me” singer as the Babygirl actor, 58, takes care of their children and is “holding the family together through this difficult time,” a source told TMZ.

They further claimed that Kidman did not want the initial separation and had been attempting to preserve the marriage.

“Keith has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home,” they said. The family’s main residence is also located in Nashville.

Kidman and Urban share two children, daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14 ( AFP via Getty Images )

The Independent has contacted Kidman and Urban’s representatives for comment.

Kidman and Urban were last photographed together in June while attending the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group D match between Los Angeles Football Club and Esperance de Tunis at Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee.

In addition to her children with Urban, Kidman also has two adult children, Bella, 32, and Connor, 30, with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Kidman and Urban first met in January 2005 at the G'Day USA gala in Los Angeles. However, while the pair did exchange phone numbers, it took Urban four months to call her.

“I had such a crush on him, and he wasn't interested in me. It's true!” Kidman told Ellen DeGeneres in 2017. “He didn't call me for four months.”

She later admitted in an interview with People that she realized he was “the one” after he stood on the stoop of her apartment on her 38th birthday at 5 a.m. to bring her flowers. “That is when I went, ‘This is the man I hope I get to marry,’” she told the publication, adding, “I believed by that point he was the love of my life.”

The two then made their first public appearance as a couple at the 2006 Grammy Awards, and while they did not walk the red carpet together, they reportedly looked very cozy in the audience.

Urban and Kidman were married a few months later during a candlelit ceremony at Cardinal Cerretti Memorial Chapel on St Patrick’s Estate in Manly, Australia. Urban reportedly serenaded the new bride with a rendition of his song “Making Memories of Us.”

Kidman's children with Cruise were also part of the pair's big day, with Isabella in her mother's bridal party. The event had a starry guest list, including Russell Crowe, Hugh Jackman, Naomi Watts, and Rupert Murdoch, among others.

More to come