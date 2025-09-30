Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have separated after nearly 20 years of marriage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have separated after being married for 20 years, The Independent has learned.

The two married in 2006 and share daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

According to a TMZ report, the couple have been living separately “since the beginning of summer.”

The decision was made by the “Break on Me” singer as the Babygirl actor takes care of their children and is “holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone.”

A source told the outlet that Kidman did not want the initial separation and had been attempting to preserve their marriage.

open image in gallery Kidman and Urban were last photographed together in June ( Getty Images )

“Keith has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home,” they said, while the couple’s family home is also located in Nashville.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Urban for comment.

open image in gallery Kidman and Urban share two children, daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14 ( Getty Images )

Kidman and Urban were last photographed together in June while attending the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group D match between Los Angeles Football Club and Esperance de Tunis at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee.

In addition to her children with Urban, Kidman also has two adult children, Bella, 32, and Connor, 30, with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.

The couple’s separation comes after the musician avoided answering a question about his wife’s sex scenes in films.

In July, the 57-year-old singer called in as a guest on Mix 102.3’s Hayley & Max in the Morning to discuss his upcoming High and Alive World Tour. During the interview, hosts Hayley Peterson and Max Burford introduced a game called “Wall of Truth.”

open image in gallery Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have separated after nearly 20 years of marriage ( Getty Images for Warner Bros. Di )

“We often get put into this situation where we have to answer a very tricky question, deeply personal question,” Peterson said. “I get really uncomfortable, to be honest, asking our beautiful guests something they might be uncomfortable [answering].”

However, the conversation took a turn when Burford asked Urban a question about Kidman’s 2024 Netflix movie, A Family Affair, where her character enters a relationship with a young actor, portrayed by Zac Efron.

“I thought, ‘What does Keith Urban think when he sees his beautiful wife with beautiful younger men like Zac Efron having these beautiful love scenes on TV?’” Burford asked.

However, the question went unanswered, with a producer informing the hosts that Urban had “disconnected from” the Zoom call.

“I think his team hung up on us because they didn’t want us to ask that question,” the producer explained.

“Oh my god. I knew that would happen,” Peterson said. “We’ve upset him! He’s gone.”

Burford said that Urban “was smiling” during the interview and felt like the singer was “vibing.” However, Peterson claimed that Urban doesn’t like answering questions about his famous spouse; “he doesn’t like talking about his wife.”

“Does Keith Urban hate us? Do we have beef with Keith Urban?” Burford jokingly asked at the time.