Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban relationship timeline as couple divorce after 20 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, one of Hollywood’s longest-standing couples, have split after 20 years together.

News broke Tuesday that Kidman had filed for divorce just a day after their separation was confirmed publicly.

It comes after a period of living apart since this summer, with sources claiming that the decision was made by Urban, the country singer best known for hits including “Blue Ain’t Your Colour” and “Somebody Like You”.

The pair both grew up in Australia but didn’t cross paths until they were adults at a gala in 2005, and married the following year. They share two daughters: Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Take a look back at their relationship, below...

January 2005: Kidman and Urban meet

Kidman and Urban had both established their respective careers when they first met at the G'Day USA gala, a Hollywood event honouring Australians in the entertainment business. The pair exchanged numbers after being introduced by actor Geoffrey Rush, but Urban kept Kidman waiting for four months until he called her.

As Nicole later recalled on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2017: “I had such a crush on him and he wasn't interested in me. It’s true!” According to Urban, he had her number, but he just didn’t feel sure enough in himself to actually use it.

June 2005: Kidman realises Urban is ‘the one’

Kidman realised that Urban was the love of her life when he was outside her apartment at 5am to bring her gardenia flowers for her 38th birthday. “That is when I went, ‘This is the man I hope I get to marry,’” she later told People. “I believed by that point he was the love of my life.”

February 2006: Couple make first public appearance at Grammy Awards

It wasn’t until February 2006 that Kidman and Urban made their first public appearance as a couple at the 48th Annual Grammy Awards. While they didn't walk the red carpet together, they reportedly looked very cosy in the audience.

May 2006: Pair marry in Sydney

open image in gallery Newlyweds Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban pictured in June 2006 ( Getty Images )

Kidman and Urban married during a candlelit ceremony at Cardinal Cerretti Memorial Chapel on St Patrick’s Estate in Manly, Australia. Urban reportedly serenaded the new bride with a rendition of his song “Making Memories of Us”.

Kidman's children, Isabella Jane and Connor Antony, whom she shares with ex Tom Cruise, were also part of the pair's big day, with Isabella in her mother's bridal party. The event had a starry guest list, including Russell Crowe, Hugh Jackman, Naomi Watts and Rupert Murdoch, among others.

After spending their wedding night in Sydney, the newlyweds went to French Polynesia for their honeymoon.

October 2006: Kidman encourages Urban to check into rehab

Four months after their wedding, Kidman was increasingly concerned for Urban’s well-being as he dealt with alcohol addiction. Urban spent a period in an addiction rehabilitation clinic, and later told Rolling Stone in 2014 that he was “very, very blessed” that Kidman helped him.

“I deeply regret the hurt this has caused Nicole and the ones that love and support me,” he said in a statement at the time. “With the strength and unwavering support I am blessed to have from my wife, family, and friends, I am determined and resolved to a positive outcome.”

2007: Kidman supports Urban after rehab release

open image in gallery Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman photographed in March 2007 in Los Angeles ( Getty Images )

The couple made their first public appearance together after Urban’s rehab visit at the Golden Globes afterparty in Los Angeles in January 2007.

In an interview for Vanity Fair's October 2007 cover story, Kidman opened up about supporting Urban through his rehab stint.

“I’ve learned an enormous amount having a relationship with someone who is in recovery,” she told the magazine. “I’m more than willing to walk it with him. The two of us are very committed to our relationship.”

She added: “We were in a very, very, very bad, painful place, and have managed to step through it, and I hope that gives some people some hope who may be in the same place.”

November 2007: Couple move to Nashville

The couple purchased a farm southwest of Nashville, complete with a seven-bedroom home. According to Architectural Digest, the couple purchased the residence for $3.47m.

January 2008: Kidman and Urban announce they’re expecting their first child together

open image in gallery Nicole Kidman photographed in May 2008 ( Getty Images )

The couple revealed in January 2008 that they were expecting their first child.

The news came not long after Urban shared that he had a great relationship with Kidman's older children, Isabella and Connor. In an interview, he called them fantastic, saying: “I just talked to [Isabella and Connor] yesterday. A lot of people in that situation, it's not as fluid as it is for us,” he said. “[The kids] have come out to Australia a few times. It's great. We all get along very, very well."

July 2008: Birth of first daughter together, Sunday Rose

Kidman and Urban welcomed their daughter, Sunday Rose, on July 7, 2008, in Nashville.

They said in a statement at the time: “We feel immensely blessed and grateful to be given this beautiful baby girl. She's an absolute delight.”

Kidman later said that Urban was very attentive throughout her pregnancy and would often fly to Australia to be with her while he was touring in different parts of the world.

November 2009: Kidman discusses “healthy” marriage

open image in gallery Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban pictured in November 2007 ( Getty Images )

In an interview with British GQ, Kidman said they had a healthy marriage, saying: “We're very together. It's a very adventurous, extraordinary place to be: incredibly raw, incredibly dangerous and you're very much out at sea.”

“When you commit to someone like that, you live and die together by that decision.”

December 2010: Birth of second child, Faith Margaret

The couple’s second child, Faith Margaret, was born via surrogate on 28 December 2010.

“Our family is truly blessed, and just so thankful, to have been given the gift of baby Faith Margaret,” Kidman and Urban said in a statement. “No words can adequately convey the incredible gratitude that we feel for everyone who was so supportive throughout this process, in particular our gestational carrier.”

May 2012: Urban says that Kidmin is his ‘spiritual other half’

In an interview with Australian Women's Weekly, Urban said that Kidman was his “spiritual other half”.

He said: “We ask ourselves if we would like to have met each other in our 20s, so we could have had more time together, but the trade-off may have been that we wouldn't have had the same amount of life experience to bring together and really make something of substance.”

September 2014: Urban supports Kidman after her father’s death

When Kidman’s father, Antony, died suddenly after a heart attack in September 2014, Urban rushed to be by Kidman’s side. He performed a rendition of “Amazing Grace” at his funeral.

She later told Ellen DeGeneres: ”He has been so good to me for nine years, but for the last sort of month – which has been a really tough time for me – when you have your partner who just literally carries you through a tough time, he's been amazing to me.”

July 2015: Kidman says she wishes she had met Urban earlier in life

During an interview with Vogue, Kidman said she wished she'd met Keith earlier in life, so that they could have had more children together.

She said: “I wish I could have met him much earlier and had way more children with him. But I didn’t. I mean, if I could have had two more children with him, that would have been just glorious. But as Keith says, ‘The wanting mind, Nicole. Shut it down.’”

May 2019: Kidman shares her mantra on relationship with Urban

open image in gallery Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban pictured in May 2025 ( Getty Images )

The Babygirl actor revealed the advice given to them early on in their marriage by family priest was to “always kiss hello and kiss goodbye”.

She said: “It just keeps you connected.”

July 2019: Kidman embarrassed when Keith references their sex life in new song

On Urban’s 2018 album, Graffiti U, was heavily inspired by their relationship. On the track “Gemini” – named for Kidman's astrological sign – he sings, “She's a maniac in the bed, but a brainiac in the head.”

Speaking about the racy lyrics on Australian radio's The Kyle and Jackie O Show, Kidman said that she would never censor her husband’s art, but did admit it was embarrassing.

“I don't censor his art if I can be a muse for it," Kidman said. “It is embarrassing but at the same time, yes, it's better than saying, 'God, I'm so bored... Make an effort, Nicole.’”

February 2021: Family appear on Golden Globes broadcast

Kidman and Urban appeared alongside their two daughters, Sunday and Faith, on a broadcast for the 2021 Golden Globe awards, where Kidman was nominated for her role in The Undoing.

Kidman wore a black Louis Vuitton gown with gold detailing, and Sunday and Faith sat alongside them wearing white dresses.

August 2021: Kidman reveals outlook on very separate careers

In August 2021, Kidman revealed that Urban did not read any scripts or know information about her acting roles before he’s seen the final cut of the project.

“He sees the show at the very end when it's a show, all edited together, and he's fresh eyes,” she told E! News' Daily Pop. “He doesn't read any script, he really doesn't know what's going on on the set, he's got his own career that he's completely absorbed in.”

March 2023: Urban plays a clip from wedding video during Las Vegas gig

During a rendition of “Without You” at his Las Vegas residency in 2023, Urban organised for an unseen clip of his 2006 wedding to Kidman to appear on screen.

“I wanted to do it in a very organic way and find the right song,” he told People to share the wedding video. “It was really more about choosing to do that song, 'Without You,' and how that felt like the right time for that.”

May 2024: Kidman and Urban attend the Met Gala

open image in gallery Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend The 2024 Met Gala ( Getty Images for The Met Museum/ )

The actor and singer attended the 2024 Met Gala ball wearing coordinated black and white ensembles from Balenciaga. Kidman said that she often gets butterflies climbing the museum stairs, but overcomes the nerves by having “my man with me”.

June 2025: Kidman wishes Urban a happy anniversary months before separation

In June, Kidman shared a black and white photo alongside Urban, captioning the post: “Happy Anniversary Baby.”

September 2025: Kidman and Urban divorce

On 29 September, The Independent confirmed that the couple had split after spending the summer living separately.

The decision to separate was made by the “Break on Me” singer as the Babygirl actor, 58, takes care of their children and is “holding the family together through this difficult time,” a source told TMZ.

A day later, multiple outlets reported that Kidman had filed for divorce, ending 19 years of marriage.