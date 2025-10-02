Keith Urban bluntly shuts down Nicole Kidman chat in resurfaced interview

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A video showing singer Keith Urban awkwardly shutting down a Nicole Kidman conversation has resurfaced in the wake of the couple’s separation.

Kidman, 58, filed for divorce on Tuesday (30 September), but it was reported that Urban made the decision to separate.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2006, separated after nearly two decades of marriage, and reports claimed they have been living separately “since the beginning of summer”.

Several interviews in which Urban, 57, shut down mention of Kidman have resurfaced.

In September 2024, while speaking with Gold 101.7’s Jonesy & Amanda show, Urban was asked about his “amazing love story” with the Moulin Rouge star, whom he met at an event honouring Australians in the entertainment business in January 2005.

“If you hadn’t both been there that day, would your paths somewhere have inevitably crossed? Or maybe this incredible life story wouldn’t have happened,” Amanda said, to which Urban replied: “No, I think it would.”

The host then asked Urban if he believed in fate, with the singer bluntly stating: “No idea.” After an awkward silence, the host continued: “I just often think that. That if you weren’t at that event, maybe you don’t have the same friendship group, it may never have happened.”

open image in gallery Keith Urban didn’t appear comfortable chatting about his wife in a resurfaced clip ( Instagram )

A visibly uncomfortable Urban removed his jacket before bringing the conversation to a close: “You never know. Anyway, moving on.”

The hosts re-shared the interview clip and noted in the caption: “Prior to this, Keith Urban loved chatting about Nicole Kidman with us! He encouraged it, actually.”

In response, many highlighted Urban’s awkward body language when the subject of Kidman was raised, with one calling it “hard to watch”.

Earlier this year, Urban appeared to hang up on an interview with Mix 102.3’s Hayley & Max in the Morning when he was asked about Kidman’s sex scenes.

The conversation took a turn when Max Burford asked Urban a question about Kidman’s 2024 Netflix movie, A Family Affair, where her character enters a relationship with a young actor, portrayed by Zac Efron.

open image in gallery The so-called Hollywood power couple have separated after 19 years of marriage ( Invision/AP )

“I thought, ‘What does Keith Urban think when he sees his beautiful wife with beautiful younger men like Zac Efron having these beautiful love scenes on TV?’” Burford asked.

However, the question went unanswered, with a producer informing the hosts that Urban had “disconnected from” the Zoom call.

“I think his team hung up on us because they didn’t want us to ask that question,” a producer explained.

“Oh my god. I knew that would happen,” host Hayley Peterson said. “We’ve upset him! He’s gone.”

Burford said that Urban “was smiling” during the interview and felt like the singer was “vibing”.

A source for Urban stated after the interview: “Keith did not hang up, period.”

Kidman recently opened up about her experience filming numerous sex scenes in 2024’s Babygirl, where she plays a powerful CEO who jeopardises her career and family life by having an affair with a younger intern (Harris Dickinson).

open image in gallery Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson in ‘Babygirl ( A24 )

“There was an enormous amount of sharing and trust and then frustration. It’s like, ‘Don’t touch me,’” she told The Sun in October last year.

The Oscar winner said she was originally attracted to the sexually charged project because it was “an area [she’d] never been” before.

“I’ve always been on a quest as an actor,” she explained. “I’m always going, where have I not been? And what can I explore as a human being? And this was an area I’d never been.”