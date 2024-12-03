The most expensive US property is up for sale for $295 million — but there’s a catch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The most expensive property in the United States is up for sale in Naples, Florida for $295 million — but there’s a climate factor interested buyers should consider.

Set along the Gulf of Mexico, the Gordon Pointe townhouse is on a nine-acre estate with 22,800 square feet of living space, 1655 feet of water front, 728 feet of beach front, and 927 feet of bay front.

According to the listing on Coldwell Banker Realty, the “private oasis” is situated in Port Royal, an “exclusive neighborhood,” and includes a private 231-foot yacht basin with a 111-foot dock.

“There is nothing like it, anywhere,” the description says. “Gordon Pointe lends itself to many possibilities with incredible flexibility which could be an ideal private and gated family compound with a few incredible homes or the potential for several special home sites.”

open image in gallery The nine-acre land is situated along the Gulf of Mexico ( Dawn McKenna Group )

The property has one main house and two guest houses, six rooms total, and 24 bathrooms. Each guest house is said to be around 5,000 square feet, per a CNBC report.

Gordon Pointe was first listed in February of this year. The home was originally built in 1989 and has been owned by John F. Donahue, a philanthropist, since.

open image in gallery Gordon Pointe has a main house, two guest houses, a private yacht basin, and T-dock ( Dawn McKenna Group )

While the picture-perfect white sand and vibrant greenery make this property appealing, there’s one climate risk that threatens its appeal.

First Street Foundation’s climate risk researcher Jeremy Porter told The Guardian: “It’s almost a certainty this property will experience a flood.

“It is a beautiful area, people here want access to the water and the beaches but it’s extremely exposed to flooding. These are basically properties built on water,” Porter added.

First Street Foundation is a non-profit organization that focuses on flood analysis. As of now, their data shows a 68 percent risk of flooding at Gordon Pointe in the next decade and a half. What’s more, First Street Foundation found there’s a 95 percent chance of flooding in the next 30 years.

On Zillow, Gordon Pointe flood factor is a seven out of 10 flood, which is characterized as “severe.”

The Florida property’s sale came to light as an island in New York is listed with its own considerations.

Campbell Island, a 92-acre land covered in thick woods, was listed for $700,000 on Private Islands Inc. as one of the least expensive islands in the state. But while the price may be right for some interested land owners, there are several factors that make this island a little less desirable.

The current owner, Janne Casatelli, who inherited part of the property from her dad and bought the remaining acres years ago, told Gothamist Campbell Island isn’t all that accessible and is connected to the mainland by railroad tracks.

Additionally, Casatelli explained how the property was close to a nature preserve, which she said makes it increasingly difficult for development projects to be approved. For the most part, however, no one really frequents to the land except for local fishers, bikers, and regulars who walk to the trails.