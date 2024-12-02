Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has repeatedly and bizarrely claimed that the government can control the weather based on outlandish conspiracy theories.

And now a bill has been introduced in the Florida state senate to ban “weather modification activities.” The legislation was introduced last month by state Senator Ileana Garcia, Newsweek reported.

The bill states that “the injection, release, or dispersion, by any means, of a chemical, a chemical compound, a substance, or an apparatus into the atmosphere within the borders of this state for the express purpose of affecting the temperature, the weather, or the intensity of sunlight is prohibited.”

The legislation outlines that anyone who violates the proposed law would be subject to a second-degree misdemeanor and a fine of up to $10,000.

The legislation also states that the governor of Florida should “consider steps that could be taken to mitigate the harmful consequences of emergencies.”

The bill, if passed, would also repeal certain parts of current weather modification laws, such as definitions and licenses.

“The bill essentially repeals outdated provisions related to various aspects of the weather modification law, including definitions, licensing requirements, and the processes surrounding the application and issuance of licenses,” Garcia told Newsweek in a statement.

“More specifically, it prohibits certain acts intended to influence temperature, weather patterns, or sunlight intensity within our state’s atmosphere,” she added. “In summary, this legislation will enhance our regulatory framework to safeguard against improper use while promoting responsible practices in weather modification.”

It’s “critical for us to engage in this conversation, as our constituents deserve to know that their government is taking their concerns seriously and is committed to responsible oversight,” Garcia emphasized.

According to the baseless chemtrails conspiracy, the government or another organization is using chemicals to change the weather by spreading chemicals and metals via aircraft, which is why planes leave a white trail as they fly. Some claim that Hurricanes Helene and Milton were chemically modified or triggered.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has been forced to debunk the claims that someone would be able to control a hurricane.

The lines behind planes are called condensation trials, or contrails, and are created when water vapor from the jet fuel freezes.

The words of the Weather Modification Activities legislation could be a reference to the chemtrails conspiracy. It references chemicals and chemical compounds.

Garcia has repeatedly shared posts on X mentioning the conspiracy.

This comes after Greene posted on X on October 3, “Yes they can control the weather. It’s ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can’t be done.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks to reporters as she leaves a House Republican Caucus meeting on Capitol Hill last month in Washington, D.C. She has suggested that the government can control the weather ( Getty Images )

This prompted a response from President Joe Biden several days later.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene ... is now saying the federal government is literally controlling the weather, we’re controlling the weather. It’s beyond ridiculous. It’s so stupid. It’s got to stop,” he said in remarks broadcast from the White House.

Florida Republican Rep. Carlos Gimenez also slammed the suggestion, saying: “Humans cannot create or control hurricanes. Anyone who thinks they can needs to have their head examined.”