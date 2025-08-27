Meghan Markle shares ‘horrible’ roast chicken disaster from the night of Prince Harry’s proposal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meghan Markle has admitted that Prince Harry’s “sweet and natural” proposal over a roast chicken dinner at their home wasn’t quite as perfect as it sounded.

In season two of the Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan — which arrived on Netflix on Tuesday — the As Ever founder reflected on her 2017 engagement.

“I was still having a lot of challenges with the conversion of Celsius and Fahrenheit,” she recalled. “I made a horrible chicken that night. I mean, truly, truly terrible. So the point is, you can make a terrible chicken, and someone is still going to appreciate the thought.”

The couple discussed their proposal story in an interview on BBC One at the time.

“It was so sweet and natural and very romantic,” Meghan said. “He got on one knee.”

Meghan Markle revealed she made a ‘terrible’ chicken the night Prince Harry proposed to her ( Netflix )

She added: “As a matter of fact, I could barely let you finish proposing. I said, ‘Can I say yes now’?”

According to Harry, he didn't even have time to give her the ring before she said yes and hugged him.

“It was a really nice moment,” he said about their engagement. “It was just the two of us, and I think managed to catch her by surprise as well.”

Meghan’s Netflix series also showed off never-before-seen photos from her and Harry’s 2018 wedding reception as the duchess reunited with her caterer for the big day, Michelin star chef Clare Smyth.

As the pair discussed their memories of the food at the wedding, unseen pictures of Meghan and Prince Harry at the event appeared on screen, with one showing the couple dancing and smiling together at the afterparty, with Meghan wearing her halterneck Stella McCartney reception gown. Another shot showed them holding hands while walking together.

In addition to Smyth, guests throughout the series included makeup artist Daniel Martin, chefs David Chang, Christina Tosi, Samin Nosrat, Radhi Devlukia, José Andrés, podcaster Jay Shetty, American model Chrissy Teigen, and her husband, musician John Legend, who makes a brief appearance in episode two.

The show is filmed in a hired house near the Sussex’s home in Montecito, California. It appears to have been shot last year because it features the family’s pet beagle, Guy, whose death was announced in January 2025.

The new series comes after Harry and Meghan signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to produce film and television projects, which will give the streamer first refusal on any future projects.

The first two seasons of With Love, Meghan are available to watch on Netflix.