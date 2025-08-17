Best friend of both Prince William and Prince Harry facing tricky godfather decision

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Choosing godparents for your firstborn child is generally considered to be a joyous occasion for any parent.

But for the Duke of Westminster, a close friend of both Prince William and Prince Harry, it is likely to be turning into a headache as the estrangement between the formerly close brothers continues.

Hugh Grosvenor’s wife Olivia gave birth to their first child, a daughter named Cosima, last month, and it is understood that the Duke is debating whether to ask the Duke of Sussex to be godfather.

Known as Hughie to his friends, he has retained close friendships with both Princes having known them since childhood. He is also the only mutual friend chosen to be a godfather to their eldest sons, Prince George, 12, and Prince Archie, six.

open image in gallery Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, and Olivia Henson announced the birth of their first baby in July (PA) ( PA Wire )

While friends of the Westminsters have said they have not made a final decision on whether to include Harry, it is understood William has been made a godfather.

Last June, Grosevenor, 34, and his wife, 32, married at Chester Cathedral in a lavish ceremony with the Prince of Wales serving as an usher.

While the Sussexes had initially been invited and Grosvenor wanted them to be present, it was decided against them attending due to the risk of any drama with the Royal Family overshadowing the special day for the couple.

A friend of the brothers told The Times: “It’s incredibly sad it has come to this. Hugh is one of very few close friends of William and Harry’s who has maintained strong bonds and a line of communication with both. He wishes they could put their heads together and patch things up, but realises it’s unlikely to happen before the wedding.

“He wanted to avoid anything overshadowing the day, especially for Olivia, and doesn’t want any awkwardness.”

open image in gallery Prince of Wales attending the wedding last June where he served as an usher ( Peter Byrne/PA Wire )

By naming both brothers as godfather, it could be seen as an attempt to improve their relationship, which has been estranged since Harry and Meghan left the Royal Family in 2020.

It is understood that the two have not spoken since Queen Elizabeth’s death and funeral in September 2022.

King Charles has also not seen his youngest son since February 2024 after revealing his cancer diagnosis, with Harry travelling back to Clarence House from California for a brief meeting.

In a recent BBC interview after he lost his legal battle with the government over his tax-payer funded security in May, Harry said that he was keen to end the estrangement between himself and the Royal Family.

“There is no point continuing to fight any more … Of course, some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book. Of course, they will never forgive lots of things. But I would love a reconciliation … I don’t know how much longer my father has. He won’t speak to me.”

In his memoir Spare, Harry claimed that his father’s wife Camilla had “sacrificed” him on her “personal PR altar” to improve her own image, that Charles’ office had leaked stories of his drug misuse and that he and William had a physical altercation over his relationship with Meghan.