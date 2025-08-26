Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has admitted she doesn’t actually “like baking” in scenes included in the second season of her Netflix lifestyle programme With Love, Meghan.

In one episode, the former Suits actor, 44, can be seen using ready-made puff pastry to create McDonald’s apple pies with her series guest, Queer Eye star Tan France.

“Let's get our puff pastry ready. We're going to use pre-made, good puff pastry as opposed to making our dough from scratch,” she says as they prepare to make the desert.

She later reveals to celebrity chef Christina Tosi she doesn’t like baking because “it’s so measured”, adding later that she loves “the idea of being able to rethink baking to be just a little more spontaneous.”

Elsewhere in the series, Meghan gave more insight into her romance with the Duke of Sussex, revealing that he was the first to say “I love you” early on in their relationship.

While Prince Harry does not appear in the series, Meghan frequently refers to him as “H” and pictures of him are shown on screen.

The new series sees the duchess engage in various arts and crafts activities, such as flower-arranging, candle-making and designing a scarf. She also explains how to pack an overnight bag for a weekend away, how to make marshmallows from scratch and jewellery featuring pressed flowers.

Tan France and Meghan Markle on 'With Love, Meghan' ( Netflix )

Guests throughout the series include makeup artist Daniel Martin, chefs David Chang, Christina Tosi, Samin Nosrat, Radhi Devlukia, José Andrés, podcaster Jay Shetty, American model Chrissy Teigen and her husband, musician John Legend, who makes a brief appearance in episode two.

The programme is filmed in a hired house near the Sussex’s home in Montecito, California. It appears to have been shot last year because it features the family’s pet beagle, Guy, whose death was announced in January 2025.

The new series comes after Harry and Meghan signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to produce film and television projects, which will give the streamer first refusal on any future projects.

Markle launched ready-made shortbread cookies and crepe mixes as part of her As Ever range in March.