Meghan Markle reveals unseen wedding photos in new Netflix series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Never-seen-before pictures from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding reception have been revealed for the first time in the latest season of Meghan Markle’s Netflix lifestyle programme.

New episodes of With Love, Meghan see the former Suits actor reunited with Michelin star chef Clare Smyth, who catered the Sussexes’ wedding reception in 2018.

As the pair discussed their memories of the food at the wedding, unseen pictures of Meghan and Prince Harry at the event appeared on screen, with one showing the couple dancing and smiling together at the afterparty, with Meghan wearing her halterneck Stella McCartney reception gown. Another shot showed them holding hands while walking together.

Smyth revealed in the episode that she created a fried chicken recipe as a late-night snack for the wedding afterparty, which is now an off-menu item at her award-winning west London restaurant, Core.

When finding out that the dish is still made at the restaurant, Meghan said: “Oh my God, I love that we created something off menu. If that's my claim to fame, I'm thrilled.”

Smyth also revealed that she returned to make a surprise anniversary meal for the couple in a “beautiful little old chapel”.

The chef said: “I still remember doing the anniversary where we surprised you.

“It was so funny because it was a really old building and my team was laughing because we’re trying to go through, not touching anything and everything was shaking, all these old creaky floorboards and there’s all these antiques everywhere so nothing can get knocked down. We were like ninjas.”

open image in gallery Unseen pictures of Harry and Meghan’s wedding reception were revealed in the latest instalment of ‘With Love, Meghan’ ( Netflix )

On the topic of food, Meghan revealed that she made a roast chicken for Harry on the night he got down on one knee.

Speaking about the night of the proposal, she said: “I roasted a chicken the night my husband proposed to me.”

She said that at the time she was “still having a lot of challenges with the conversion of Celsius and Fahrenheit”, which meant that she “made a horrible chicken that night. I mean, truly terrible”.

open image in gallery Meghan was visited by chef Clare Smyth in ‘With Love, Meghan’ ( Netflix )

The new series sees the duchess engage in various arts and crafts activities, such as flower-arranging, candle-making and designing a scarf. She also explains how to pack an overnight bag for a weekend away, how to make marshmallows from scratch and jewellery featuring pressed flowers.

Guests throughout the series include makeup artist Daniel Martin, chefs David Chang, Christina Tosi, Samin Nosrat, Radhi Devlukia, José Andrés, podcaster Jay Shetty, American model Chrissy Teigen and her husband, musician John Legend, who makes a brief appearance in episode two.

The programme is filmed in a hired house near the Sussex’s home in Montecito, California. It appears to have been shot last year because it features the family’s pet beagle, Guy, whose death was announced in January 2025.