Meghan Markle reveals one thing she misses most about life in UK

The Duchess of Sussex has shared that the one thing she misses the most about life in the UK is listening to the radio station Magic FM.

In the second series of her Netflix lifestyle programme With Love, Meghan, the former Suits actor said she missed “the radio”, and particularly Magic, the digital station known for playing crowd-pleasing pop songs and ballads.

She told her series guest, Queer Eye star Tan France, that she missed listening to the radio channel, to which he replied: “That’s such a grandma station.”

Meghan responded: “I’ll be that grandma!”

Elsewhere in the series, Meghan gave more insight into her romance with the Duke of Sussex, revealing that he was the first to say “I love you” early on in their relationship.

While Prince Harry does not appear in the series, Meghan frequently refers to him as “H” and pictures of him are shown on screen.

In one episode, Meghan was reunited with Michelin star chef Clare Smyth, who catered the Sussexes’ wedding reception in 2018.

Smyth revealed that she returned to make a surprise anniversary meal for the couple in a “beautiful little old chapel”.

open image in gallery ‘Queer Eye’ star Tan France makes an appearance in ‘With Love, Meghan’ season two ( JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX )

Smyth said: “I still remember doing the anniversary where we surprised you.

“It was so funny because it was a really old building and my team was laughing because we’re trying to go through, not touching anything and everything was shaking, all these old creaky floorboards and there’s all these antiques everywhere so nothing can get knocked down. We were like ninjas.”

On the topic of food, Meghan revealed that she made a roast chicken for Harry on the night he got down on one knee.

Speaking about the night of the proposal, she said: “I roasted a chicken the night my husband proposed to me.”

She said that at the time she was “still having a lot of challenges with the conversion of Celsius and Fahrenheit”, which meant that she “made a horrible chicken that night. I mean, truly terrible”.

Speaking about their children Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, Meghan said that while they have adopted some British pronunciations from their father – such as zebra rather than the US “zeebra” – they mainly use American names for food terms “because I guess Papa’s not cooking so much”.

open image in gallery The Duchess of Sussex in ‘With Love, Meghan’ ( JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX )

Meghan also said that Archie is “the most tender, sweet boy” and that the longest period of time she was away from the children was three weeks.

The new series sees the duchess engage in various arts and crafts activities, such as flower-arranging, candle-making and designing a scarf. She also explains how to pack an overnight bag for a weekend away, how to make marshmallows from scratch and jewellery featuring pressed flowers.

Guests throughout the series include makeup artist Daniel Martin, chefs David Chang, Christina Tosi, Samin Nosrat, Radhi Devlukia, José Andrés, podcaster Jay Shetty, American model Chrissy Teigen and her husband, musician John Legend, who makes a brief appearance in episode two.

The programme is filmed in a hired house near the Sussex’s home in Montecito, California. It appears to have been shot last year because it features the family’s pet beagle, Guy, whose death was announced in January 2025.

The new series comes after Harry and Meghan signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to produce film and television projects, which will give the streamer first refusal on any future projects.