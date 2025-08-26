Meghan Markle reacts to Netflix show guest’s subtle Suits shade

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meghan Markle has a slightly awkward Suits moment on the latest season of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

In one episode from season two, which premiered August 26 on Netflix, mixologist Payman Bahmani-Bailey was showing Meghan and her friend Heather Dorak how to make cocktails when the conversation turned to the Duchess’s former profession.

As Bahmani-Bailey revealed he used to be a lawyer before switching professions, Meghan asked if he watched Suits — the USA Network legal drama she starred on for seven seasons — though he quickly brushed her off. “No, no,” he replied. “I don’t watch basic cable. I like shows with curse words and stuff.”

Meghan seemed bemused by the subtly shady comment, laughing it off and saying, “Great! I love it.”

Other episodes from season two have no shortage of similar eyebrow-raising moments.

open image in gallery Meghan Markle appeared on seven seasons of ‘Suits’ ( USA Network )

In one featuring Queer Eye star Tan France, Meghan was using ready-made puff pastry to recreate McDonald’s apple pies when she made a rather shocking admission to celebrity chef Christina Tosi.

Meghan revealed she doesn’t like baking because “it’s so measured.” She later added that she loves “the idea of being able to rethink baking to be just a little more spontaneous.”

Her admission comes after she launched ready-made shortbread cookies, jams, and crepe mixes as part of the launch of her wellness and lifestyle brand, As Ever, in March. Meghan has also introduced flower sprinkles — which have since sold out — and featured them in the episode with France.

open image in gallery Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Payman Bahmani-Bailey and Heather Dorak in ‘With Love, Meghan’ ( COURTESY OF NETFLIX )

“What was that you just added?” the stylist asked her, to which Meghan replied, “Flower sprinkles. I love them.”

Tan responded: “Wow, that’s the gayest s*** I’ve seen in a long time,” prompting Meghan to break out in laughter.

With Love, Meghan was filmed in a rented house near the Sussex’s home in Montecito, California. It appears to have been shot last year because it features the family’s pet beagle, Guy, whose death was announced in January 2025.

Guests who appear on season two include makeup artist Daniel Martin, chefs David Chang, Samin Nosrat, Radhi Devlukia, José Andrés, podcaster Jay Shetty, American model Chrissy Teigen and her husband, musician John Legend, who makes a brief appearance in episode two.

The new season sees the duchess engage in various arts and crafts activities, such as flower-arranging, candle-making, and designing a scarf. She also explains how to pack an overnight bag for a weekend away, how to make marshmallows from scratch, and jewellery featuring pressed flowers.

Season two comes after Harry and Meghan signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to produce film and television projects, which will give the streamer first refusal on any future projects.