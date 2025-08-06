Meghan Markle shares details of 44th birthday celebrated with ‘top five’ meal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meghan Markle has offered her followers a peek into her 44th birthday celebrations.

The Duchess of Sussex celebrated her birthday August 4. The next day, she shared a photo on Instagram of her birthday dinner, complete with a cake adorned with yellow flowers.

“Blowing out the candles on a beautiful 24 hours, and thanking my husband, friends and family for making it so special,” she captioned the social media post. “To those of you I don’t know, but who send love every day - thank you so much. Please know I feel it and appreciate it.”

She then praised her birthday meal as one of her favorites of all time.

“And just to get a little foodie on you….this dinner last night at @funke_la with the culinary mastery of @evanfunke and his team is in the top five meals of my life,” she wrote of the Italian restaurant featuring dishes with handmade pasta. “Extraordinary. Thank you for a standout dining experience.”

Meghan also celebrated her birthday with the launch of a 2024 Napa Valley Rosé on As Ever ( Getty Images )

The As Ever founder also celebrated her special day by releasing her latest product: a 2024 Napa Valley Rosé.

“With a graceful blush hue, the 2024 Napa Valley Rosé evokes the same effortlessly elegant notes of our debut vintage: delicately balanced, with soft notes of stone fruit, a gentle minerality and a lasting finish,” an As Ever newsletter announced. “Reminiscent of the finest Provencal styles, this thoughtfully crafted blend is perfect for summer's end.”

The new wine came after her brand released a 2023 Rosé last month, which sold out within an hour.

Meghan commemorated the new launch on her Instagram Story, where she can be seen uncorking a bottle marked “Bottle #1” in front of bouquets of pink and cream flowers, followed by a close-up of the cork bearing the As Ever logo.

Alongside the clip, she wrote: “Here we go! First bottle off the line! Toasting to a beautiful day: Our Napa rose is live @aseverofficial.”

Similar to last month’s release, the prices start at $90 for three bottles, plus $20 flat-rate shipping, meaning you’ll have to spend $110 total to try it. Shoppers can also opt for a six-bottle package for $159 or a 12-bottle case for $300.

Meghan’s foray into alcoholic beverages comes as the company restocked some of its products in June after selling out in less than an hour during the initial April launch.

Among those products were $15 Flower Sprinkles, $14 Crepe Mix, $14 Shortbread Cookie Mix with Flower Sprinkles, and $12 Herbal Teas in three flavors: hibiscus, lemon ginger, and peppermint. The teas, however, have since sold out again.