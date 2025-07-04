Meghan Markle shares 4th of July tradition born out of second date with Prince Harry

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meghan Markle has opened up about her Fourth of July traditions.

On Friday, the Duchess of Sussex shared a post on Instagram with various red, white, and blue cupcakes to celebrate Independence Day. But she also revealed why the cupcakes are so important to her and husband Prince Harry.

“Our second date was the 4th of July 2016 and H brought me cupcakes to celebrate,” she captioned the Instagram post, which also featured a photo of her Harry.

“Now, all these years later, our two children are in on the tradition. Happy Independence Day! May your day be as sweet as these cupcakes.”

The couple has been married since 2018 and share two children, six-year-old son, Archie, and daughter, Lilibet three.

While Harry and Meghan have been notoriously private about their children and their personal life, they have been more forthcoming with glimpses into their daily routines in recent times.

To celebrate Father’s Day last month, Meghan shared a video montage of Harry with their children on Instagram, backed by the song “Have It All” by singer Jason Mraz.

In the video, Harry can be seen playing with his children along beaches and waterfalls, feeding horses, cuddling, and reading a book. There are also candid scenes from what appeared to be their home, as well as in the back seat of their car.

The Duchess captioned the post: “The best. Happy Father’s Day to our favorite guy.”

The couple also opened up about their children at the start of June, where they celebrated Lilibet’s third birthday with a social media post of them dancing to induce labour while Markle was in the hospital to give birth.

In the previously unseen footage, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can be seen performing a series of moves as they awaited the arrival of their daughter.

“When spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work – there was only one thing left to do,” Meghan wrote on Instagram on June 4. The video featured the song “Baby Mama” by Starrkeisha.

Meghan then shared a series of pictures with her daughter alongside a sweet message that read: “Happy birthday to our beautiful girl! Four years ago today she came into our lives – and each day is brighter and better because of it. Thanks to all of those sending love and celebrating her special day!”

The Duchess also previously shared unseen photos of herself and Harry over the years on social, as the couple celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary back in May.

The collage featured several never-seen-before pictures, marking milestones throughout their relationship, which began in 2016.

“Seven years of marriage. A lifetime of stories,” the post was captioned.

“Thanks to all of you (whether by our side, or from afar) who have loved and supported us throughout our love story – we appreciate you. Happy anniversary!”