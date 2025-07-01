Meghan Markle releases As Ever rosé — but you’ll have to spend over $100 to get it

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meghan Markle has officially launched her As Ever brand rosé — and with quite a steep price tag.

The 2023 Napa Valley Rosé starts at $90 for three bottles, plus $20 flat-rate shipping, meaning you’ll have to spend $110 total to try it. Shoppers can also opt for a six-bottle package for $159 or a 12-bottle case for $300.

The bottles will begin shipping July 9.

However, shipping isn’t available in all U.S. states. Those in Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, Mississippi, Rhode Island, and Utah who were hoping to try Meghan’s newest product will have to wait. And in Hawaii, shipping is only available to the counties of Hawaii and Kauai. International shipping is also unavailable.

Still, the hefty price tag didn’t appear to deter shoppers, as the rosé sold out in less than an hour.

Meghan Markle has launched her first As Ever rosé ( Getty Images / As Ever )

The rosé marks Meghan’s first alcoholic offering.

“With soft notes of stone fruit, gentle minerality and a lasting finish, this bespoke blend is launching just in time for summer entertaining,” a description for the rosé reads.

Meghan’s foray into alcoholic beverages comes as the company restocked some of its products in June after selling out in less than an hour during the initial April launch.

Among those products were $15 Flower Sprinkles, $14 Crepe Mix, $14 Shortbread Cookie Mix with Flower Sprinkles, and $12 Herbal Teas in three flavors: hibiscus, lemon ginger, and peppermint. The teas, however, have since sold out again.

As Ever’s June re-launch also introduced two new products: a $28 Limited-Edition Orange Blossom Honey and a $9 Apricot Spread. Both products also quickly sold out.

While Meghan didn’t restock her viral $9 Raspberry Spread, it will be coming back soon, according to As Ever’s website.

The restocks and new products follow Meghan’s public questioning of her brand.

A Page Six report from early June revealed Meghan will be adding “hospitality services in the nature of provision of food and drink” and “hospitality services in the nature of provision of temporary accommodation” to her business, likely in the form of eventual restaurants and hotels.

Only weeks earlier, the Duchess said in an interview with Fast Company that she was planning to take a “step back, gather data from the launch, and figure out exactly what As Ever could be.”

“I want to really focus on the hospitality angle of As Ever, but as we take the learnings, we can understand what the customer’s needs are seasonally,” Meghan told the publication.

“My heart is very deeply in my home. Everything comes from being rooted in the love story of your home and garden, and then you can imagine different verticals coming out of that.”

Asked whether she might explore moving into clothing one day, Meghan responded: “Fashion is a category I plan to explore down the line because I find it to be an intriguing space for me.”