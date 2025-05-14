Meghan Markle claims her college theater degree prepared her to run a business

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meghan Markle has spoken about how her years of training as an actor prepared her for running As Ever.

On Tuesday, during the latest episode of her Confessions of a Female Founder podcast, the Duchess of Sussex spoke to Heather Hasson, who is the founder of FIGS medical scrubs, about how their more unconventional experiences were able to help them run their businesses.

Meghan graduated from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, in 2003 with a double major in theater and international relations.

“I was a theater major, and part of the program was that you couldn’t just do the acting,” she said.

“You had to do soup-to-nuts, every part of what a production would entail, which I actually think is incredible training for when you’re running a team because you appreciate what the sound person does and what the lighting person does.”

“Wardrobe department and sewing were part of it too, so I am comfortable with a sewing machine,” she added.

Meghan has previously spoken about her time in college during an episode of her podcast last month, when her guest was hair colorist Kadi Lee. During the April 22 episode, she mentioned how she would style her hair at the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority house.

“I don’t even think they made plug-in flat irons at the time,” she said. “They couldn’t! If they did, I didn’t know where they were, because I had the little stove, with the flat iron that would go in, have a paper towel on the side. I mean, probably half the people listening to this are going, ‘What is she talking about?’”

“Or you’d pull it out, it would have the little scorch marks. And I remember most of the girls in the sorority who were not Black say, ‘What’s that smell? Is hair burning?’ And it was just what you would do to figure out how to grapple with this texture of hair,” Meghan recalled.

Last week, a lawyer for the production company behind Meghan’s Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, responded to a woman claiming her homemade bath salt recipe left her with “catastrophic burns.”

The Maryland-based woman, Robin Patrick, spoke out about her alleged injuries and sent pictures of her burns to RadarOnline.

She claimed to have followed the bath salt recipe Meghan shared on her Netflix show, which first aired on March 4. The recipe included Epsom salt, arnica oil, lavender oil, pink Himalayan salt, and dried flowers.

Intellectual Property Corporation’s (IPC) lawyer, Cameron Stracher, responded to the claims, saying, “IPC regrets to hear about any injuries you may have suffered, under the law, neither IPC, Netflix, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, nor Archewell are liable to you for your claims.

“None of the parties responsible for the Series, including the entities you list in your letter, owe you a particular duty of care because you do not have a special relationship with any of them as a matter of law,” he added.