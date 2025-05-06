Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meghan Markle admitted that not every day as a business owner can go according to plan when balancing a personal life.

The Duchess of Sussex’s podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, featured Clevr Blends co-creator Hannah Mendoza on Tuesday as the two discussed trying to run a business while also going through “painful times.”

“Some days are going to be harder to show up as your best and shiniest self,” Meghan said about her own experience running lifestyle and wellness brand, As Ever.

“Maybe on that day, something really painful happened in your real life, but for your team, that is not how you show up. You can’t.”

When she is going through more difficult times, Meghan said she’ll turn to other female business owners she knows because of “the safety of stream of consciousness with someone who understands it.”

Meghan also reflected on moments with her company that made her feel like “those late nights and the midnight musings [were] worth it,” including Netflix becoming her business partner and her first round of As Ever products selling out within one hour.

Meghan Markle said that personal matters often have to be put aside for the sake of her business ( Getty Images for TIME )

“That told me that customers — people — believed in me and this vision. That’s all you really want as a founder,” she said.

During another portion of the podcast episode, she revealed more about the treatments she sought during her two pregnancies.

Mendoza was explaining how her brand of powdered drink mixes are made with adaptogens, including mushrooms, while also noting their benefits of reducing stress and fatigue.

Acknowledging that some might view this approach as unconventional, Meghan chimed in, saying, “I think a lot of people when they hear mushrooms, they go ‘OK, she’s talking about being hippie-dippy, grounded in all these things.’”

She also admitted that the fungus often carries other “connotations.”

“If you aren’t familiar with adaptogens, you can go to this place of ‘Oh, it’s feeling a little psychedelic and super woo-woo’,” she said.

That’s when Meghan described how she turned to a specialist when pregnant with both her son Archie and daughter Lilibet.

“During my pregnancies, I had an Ayurvedic doctor, and so much of it was about seeing food as medicine,” she shared.

“So there are these items and ingredients that have been part of our natural ecosystem and dietary system for a long time, whether acknowledged or not, that somehow you say mushrooms, and now people have a connotation attached to it,” she said.

“But it’s really just a food trend that I believe you were far ahead of in terms of saying, ‘Hold on, these have properties that can in some way make you feel differently in a really safe way.’”