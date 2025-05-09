Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A lawyer for the production company behind With Love, Meghan has responded to a woman claiming the Duchess of Sussex’s homemade bath salt recipe left her with “catastrophic burns.”

The Maryland-based woman, Robin Patrick, spoke out about her alleged injuries and sent pictures of her burns to RadarOnline.

She claimed to have followed the bath salt recipe Meghan shared on Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, which first aired on March 4. The recipe included Epsom salt, arnica oil, lavender oil, pink Himalayan salt, and dried flowers.

Patrick, who told Radar she is diabetic, said the bath salts caused “significant pain and cosmetic distress.”

People with diabetes are discouraged from using bathing salts. As noted by MedicalNewsToday, “People with diabetes often have dry feet or nerve damage that results from diabetic neuropathy.

“When wounds such as blisters develop, they can take a long time to heal, and they can get worse quickly.

“Prolonged soaking can also open small cracks that may be present in the skin, allowing germs to enter.”

According to a letter obtained by The Independent from Intellectual Property Corporation’s (IPC) lawyer, Cameron Stracher, Patrick threatened to sue Meghan, IPC, Netflix, and Archewell Productions (Meghan and Prince Harry’s media company) for a combined $10 million in punitive damages. She’s also asked for $75,000 in compensatory damages to cover her medical expenses and other related costs that may stem from the effects of her alleged burns.

A woman in Maryland claimed the duchess’ bath salts recipe left her with severe burns ( Netflix )

She recounted her experience using the bath salts with RadarOnline, claiming that she’d initially “experienced a mild tingling sensation without discomfort.”

“However, as the water level rose to cover my legs and reached my buttocks, I began to feel burning and significant discomfort in those areas,” she continued. “I immediately exited the tub, stopped the water, and later stirred the bathwater with my right hand and arm to assess the mixture.

“This resulted in additional burning sensations on my hand and arm,” she added. “After draining the tub, I applied Gold Bond lotion, which provided no relief followed by lidocaine sprays which temporarily alleviated the pain.

“That evening, while showering, I experienced intense burning as water contacted the affected areas, which had developed into ulcers.”

In response to Patrick’s claims, Stracher said: “IPC regrets to hear about any injuries you may have suffered, under the law, neither IPC, Netflix, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, nor Archewell are liable to you for your claims.

“None of the parties responsible for the Series, including the entities you list in your letter, owe you a particular duty of care because you do not have a special relationship with any of them as a matter of law,” he continued.

“There is nothing inherently dangerous about a mixture of salts, arnica oil, and essential oil. Thus, because the recipe for the bath salts that allegedly caused your injuries does not constitute a ‘clear and present danger’ to the public, you cannot pierce the First Amendment protections for speech by bringing a negligence claim against the entities that you threaten,” Stracher said.

He noted: “Even assuming a negligence claim could be asserted, your letter fails to identify any legal basis to support such a claim, and in fact concedes that the proximate cause of your injuries was your health conditions, including diabetes. The use of Epsom salts is contraindicated for individuals with diabetes except on the advice of a physician.”

In Patrick’s statements to RadarOnline, she said she thought Meghan had a “duty of care” in providing “adequate warnings” to her viewers of the products and recipes she shares, pointing out that the essential oils in the bath salts could have a negative effect on people with diabetes.

However, Stracher pointed out: “It was not foreseeable that you would disregard the instructions on the Epsom salt packaging in attempting to make and use your own bath salts. For this separate reason, there can be no negligence claim against anyone involved in the production or distribution of the Series.”

Meghan’s show follows her as she unveils her repertoire of hosting and cooking tips inside her Montecito, California kitchen with A-list guests including The Office actor Mindy Kaling, her Suits castmate Abigail Spencer, and two other celebrity chefs — Alice Waters and Roy Choi.