Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly reveal name of daughter three months after birth

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have finally shared the name of their new baby.

On Tuesday, “Wild Boy” singer Kelly posted an Instagram video of himself playing a ukulele for his daughter. In the clip, he was rocking a baby bouncer back and forth, while his daughter’s face remained hidden from the camera.

He officially revealed his baby’s name in the caption, writing: “Saga Blade Fox-Baker thank you for the ultimate gift @meganfox.”

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, revealed his baby’s name nearly three months after she was born. “She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed,” he wrote on Instagram in March, alongside a video of his daughter holding her hand. He also included her birthdate, writing: “3/27/25.”

Saga is Kelly’s first child with his ex, actor Fox. Kelly shares a 15-year-old daughter, Casie, with ex-partner Emma Cannon. Meanwhile, the Jennifer’s Body star has three sons — Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, eight — with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

Machine Gun Kelly reveals his and Megan Fox’s daughter’s name is Saga Blade Fox-Baker ( Getty )

Kelly, 35, and Fox, 38, reportedly called it quits last Thanksgiving, just weeks after announcing the pregnancy.

At the time, it was reported they broke up during a trip to Vail, Colorado, where tensions reached a boiling point. TMZ claimed the split stemmed from Fox discovering something upsetting on the rapper’s phone, prompting her to ask him to leave the trip early.

Insiders later told US Weekly that the pair had been trying to mend their relationship, especially in light of Fox’s pregnancy, but their fiery personalities led to renewed conflict. A source claimed that while they are “done for now,” reconciliation down the line was a possibility.

In January, Kelly also denied claims that he and Fox weren’t speaking to each other. “How can ‘sources say’ when the sources haven’t said anything,” he wrote on Instagram, alongside shirtless photos of himself with a man bun.

His message appeared to be referring to an article published by TMZ, which claimed that sources familiar with the situation have said the two are “not on good terms and things are so bad they aren't even speaking to each other.”

Fox and Kelly first met in March 2020 on the set of the crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass. They went public with their relationship in May of that year, when Fox starred in Kelly’s “Bloody Valentine” music video. By January 2022, they announced they were engaged, with Fox sharing a video of the proposal on Instagram.

In 2023, Fox revealed that she experienced a miscarriage when she was with Kelly. “I had never been through anything like that before in my life,” Fox said during an interview with Good Morning America at the time.

“I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us. And it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately, and together and apart, and together and apart, and together and apart, trying to navigate: ‘What does this mean? Why did this happen?’”

In November, Fox revealed that she was pregnant with her now-ex’s child. She shared a carousel of photos on Instagram, including one of her holding a positive pregnancy test, and another of her cradling her baby bump.

Fox captioned the pictures with lyrics from Kelly’s song, “Last November,” which touched upon their past miscarriage. She wrote: “Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back.”