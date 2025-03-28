Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox may no longer be romantically involved, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t working on co-parenting their newborn daughter together.

The former couple, who reportedly ended their engagement in late 2024, welcomed their first child together on Thursday. “She’s finally here!! Our little celestial seed,” Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, announced on Instagram alongside a video of him holding his daughter’s hands.

The birth of their baby girl, whose name has not yet been revealed, comes months after they called off their two-year engagement.

Still, “whatever issues they have,” the two are “on the same page when it comes to co-parenting,” a source told People. “Right now they’re amicable.”

However, the source added that “no one would be surprised if they gave their relationship another try down the line.” But as of now, “they’re focused on what’s best for their daughter,” they noted.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Kelly and Fox for comment.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox broke off their engagement in November 2024 months before they welcomed their first child together ( Getty Images for GQ )

The 34-year-old rapper met the Transformers star, 38, in 2020 on the set of the movie thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass. They went public with their relationship shortly after when Fox starred in Kelly’s “Bloody Valentine” music video in May of that year. They got engaged in 2022 and, in November 2024, announced they were expecting their first child together. Weeks later, reports emerged that the pair had broken up.

According to TMZ, the couple parted ways during a trip to Vail, Colorado, over Thanksgiving weekend, where tensions reached a boiling point.

The outlet claimed the split stemmed from Fox discovering something upsetting on the rapper’s phone, prompting her to ask him to leave the trip early. Following his departure, the pair allegedly separated.

Insiders told US Weekly that the two had been trying to mend their relationship, especially in light of Fox’s pregnancy, but their fiery personalities led to renewed conflict.

The new baby is their first together, but Kelly’s second overall and Fox’s fourth.

Kelly shares a 15-year-old daughter, Casie, with ex-partner Emma Cannon, while Fox shares three sons — Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, eight — with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

Hours before the baby’s birth announcement, Green posted a screenshot of a message he received from Kelly, chastising him for repeatedly asking when the baby was due.

In the message, Kelly told Green to “stop asking when our child is gonna be born. you the FEDS. Quit calling TMZ and focus on that apology you owe me for speaking my name in public.

“You chose the wrong one to f*** with mr child actor. go back to cereal commercials,” the “Your Name Forever” singer and rapper added.

Beneath the screenshot, Green, who starred in the 1990s series Beverly Hills, 90210, shared a series of laughing face emojis, writing: “I didn’t know ‘child actor’ was something bad.

“Leo, careful,” the actor said, referencing Leonardo DiCaprio, who started acting when he was just five. “He may be coming for you next.”

Green’s public dig comes after he called out Kelly in an Instagram post in February, writing on his Stories: “Bro. Just be honest for once in your life. Stop caring so much about how you’re perceived that you will try and drag other people.”

The Desperate Housewives alum later told People that he had made the post in response to Kelly calling out an article about Green’s previous relationship with Fox.

“That’s not something that I normally do, but it just really at the time, really got under my skin to read about his sort of take on it,” Green said. “So I spoke my mind, but then I’ve since come to terms with the fact that I won’t do that anymore. I’m going to shut up and just sit back.”