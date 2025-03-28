Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brian Austin Green has made a public dig at Machine Gun Kelly after the musician sent him a scathing Instagram message warning him to stop asking about his new baby with Megan Fox.

On Thursday (27 March), Green, who shares three children with ex-wife Fox, posted a screenshot of a message he received from the rapper, which had been sent to chastise Green for repeatedly asking when his baby with Fox was due.

Kelly, real name Colson Baker, was engaged to Fox until they called it off in November while the Jennifer’s Body actor was pregnant. The pair welcomed their baby daughter on Thursday.

In the screenshot, Baker said to Green: “Stop asking when our child is gonna be born. you the FEDS. Quit calling TMZ and focus on that apology you owe me for speaking my name in public.”

“You chose the wrong one to f*** with mr child actor. go back to cereal commercials,” he added.

Underneath the screenshot, Green, who starred in 1990s series Beverly Hills, 90210, shared a series of laughter emojis, adding, “I didn’t know ‘child actor’ was something bad.”

“Leo, careful,” Green said, referencing Leonardo DiCaprio, who started acting when he was just five. “He may be coming for you next,” Green added.

It comes after Green called out Baker in an Instagram post in February, writing on his Stories: “Bro. Just be honest for once in your life. Stop caring so much about how you’re perceived that you will try and drag other people.”

open image in gallery Brain Austin Green’s Instagram post ( Instagram via @brianaustingreen )

Green later told People magazine that he had made the post in response to Baker calling out an article about Green’s previous relationship with Fox.

Green told the publication: “That's not something that I normally do, but it just really at the time, really got under my skin to read about his sort of take on it.”

“So I spoke my mind, but then I've since come to terms with the fact that I won't do that anymore. I'm going to shut up and just sit back,” he added.

open image in gallery Brain Austin Green and Machine Gun Kelly ( Getty Images )

Green has previously commented on Baker and Fox’s on-again-off-again relationship – and hit out at Baker in November when he heard about news of their split.

In an interview clip with TMZ, Green said he had “no idea” about their split, but when the reporter speculated about the reason for the breakup, Green said of Baker: “How old is he? Do you know? He's in his 30s. Nice ... In your 30s, like – I don't know. Grow up. She's pregnant.”

open image in gallery Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have welcomed a baby daughter together ( Getty Images )

“I just want the best for her, I want the best for the baby, I want the best for our kids,” Green added.

“That's a shame. That's a shame. I'm heartbroken about it because I know she's been so excited and the kids are so excited for life and the change and all of that,” he said.

Green was previously married to Fox from 2010 to 2020 and they have three children: Noah Shannon, 12, Bodhi Ransom, 10, and Journey River, eight.

open image in gallery Megan Fox and ex-husband Brian Austin Green in 2014 ( Getty Images for Paramount Pictu )

Meanwhile, Fox and Baker met while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass and got engaged in 2022, but called it off in November. The pair reportedly got back together in December, but the current status of their relationship is unclear.

On Thursday, Baker shared a black and white video of his newborn baby’s small hands grasping his fingers, adding in the caption: “she’s finally here!! our little celestial seed. 3/27/25.” He added emojis representing the zodiac signs Aries, Pisces and Gemini.

Baker also shares a teenage daughter with Emma Cannon, Casie Colson Baker, who was born in 2008.