Machine Gun Kelly awkwardly dodges Sydney Sweeney dating rumors

Machine Gun Kelly has subtly tried to avoid talking about the current rumors about him dating Sydney Sweeney.

Earlier this year, after it was revealed the Euphoria actor was no longer engaged, the rapper and Sweeney were found hugging in a video obtained by PageSix, and she was then shown in an Instagram post from the “Wild Boy” singer, further fueling dating rumors.

On Sunday, the singer, whose real name is Colson Baker, appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where he was asked explicitly about the nature of his relationship with Sweeney.

Cohen was reading a question from a viewer as he said, “MGK, Kyle P wants to know if there’s any truth to the rumor that you and Sydney Sweeney were more than just friends.”

The rapper then avoided answering the question as he began shaking his head before looking directly into the camera. “Kyle P, shut up, dude,” he said, causing the host and live audience to laugh.

'Kyle P, shut up, dude,' is how Machine Gun Kelly responded to a question about if he was dating Sydney Sweeney

Sweeney and Jonathan Davino first started dating in 2018, became engaged in 2022, and planned to get married. However, the wedding was reportedly called off in March, with the actor confirming she was single in an interview with The Times in May.

Machine Gun Kelly was previously engaged to Megan Fox and shares one child with her before calling off their engagement last Thanksgiving.

During another portion of the Watch What Happens Live episode, Machine Gun Kelly said he might be part-alien after answering Cohen’s question about how old he was.

“It’s a weird thing, dude. I don’t know if [my age] exists,” MGK said.

“I don’t know many facts about my life,” he added. “My skin, if it rips open, it heals really quick. There are just things where I’m starting to be like, ‘Who’s my dad?’ You know?”

He was asked if his mother had “at any period of time, [she] went missing, off the Earth” and whether there was “ever a tall, slender creature that…” which furthered his suspicion that he might not be fully human.

“She told me that she felt like she got abducted at one point,” he said about his mother.

Machine Gun Kelly also gave a strange answer when asked about his age and claimed he might be part-alien.

The “Don’t Let Me Go” singer’s comments come after the singer shared how he’s abided by water fasts — where he often skips the recommended three meals a day.

Speaking on Friday’s episode of The New York Times podcast, Popcast, he said that shortly after he left rehab last December, he decided to try a water fast, which is exactly as it sounds: no food or beverage consumption except water.

Three days into a January water fast, the Los Angeles wildfires started “pretty close” to Kelly’s house.

“I’m like, ‘I’m just going to push and go for four days of this water fast,” the singer said. “On the fourth day, at Michael B. Jordan’s house, my neighbor, we’re looking and the fires are right there.”

“My body’s already going through it,” he continued. “I’m pushing myself through a delirious state. And I’m not really sure if the house is going to burn or anything like that.” He grabbed a few letters and a “Banksy and a Picasso piece” from his home, before evacuating amid the wildfires.

Kelly’s comments about the water fast come after he confessed that he doesn’t eat that often.

“I don't really eat, just do water a bunch,” he told Adin Ross on a recent Kick livestream. He also noted that he mainly fasts, so he only ate a burger from Chef Mike Majlak because they were doing a livestream.