Sydney Sweeney finally confirms she’s single after split from fiancé and Glen Powell dating rumors

Anyone But You star Sydney Sweeney has finally given a straight answer about her relationship status.

In a new interview with with The Times published Saturday, Sweeney confirmed she is single after calling off her wedding to Jonathan Davino.

When asked if she was still planning a wedding, the 27-year-old responded with a hard “no.”

“I’m learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends. And I’m loving it,” Sweeney added.

The White Lotus star and Davino had been together since 2018, were engaged in 2022, and were reported to have been planning a wedding for May 2025. But when Sweeney stopped wearing her engagement ring in February and then appeared to delete a photo of her and Davino from her Instagram in March, it didn’t go unnoticed.

open image in gallery Sydney Sweeney has confirmed she is single ( USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con )

Fans immediately suspected a budding romance between Sweeney and her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell.

Sweeney was still engaged to Davino, who served as an executive producer on the 2023 movie, but Powell and his now ex-girlfriend, Gigi Paris, had reportedly broken up. But dating rumors had already begun.

Sweeney and Powell then leaned into their on-screen chemistry while promoting the film, and later confessed to doing so intentionally for the sake of making their movie a success.

In 2024 while hosting Saturday Night Live, Sweeney addressed the dating rumors in her opening monologue, saying: “The craziest rumor I’ve is that while I was filming Anyone But You, I was having an affair with my co-star, Glen Powell. That’s obviously not true. Me and my fiancé produced the movie together, and he was there the entire shoot.”

Sweeney added: “And I just want to let everyone know that he’s the man of my dreams, and we’re still together and stronger than ever. He even came here tonight to support me. Can we cut to him?”

The camera then panned to Powell before Sweeney continued: “That’s not my fiancé! He’s in my dressing room! But we’ve got a great show for you tonight.”

open image in gallery Sydney Sweeney confirmed she is no longer planning a wedding to Jonathan Davino ( Getty )

Then, after reports of Sweeney’s split from Davino emerged, fans doubled down on the theory that she was dating Powell when the two were seen at his sister’s wedding at the beginning of April.

Speaking on Today with Jenna & Friends, Powell said: “Timing is everything in this world, isn't it? She and Syd are obviously great friends and it was a hell of a wedding.”

“The Powells know how to do it right, so all the people that love her were there,” he added.

But while Sweeney confirmed the end of her engagement, she clarified that she’s not currently dating anyone — including Powell.

When asked by The Times if she was single, she responded with a resounding “yes.”

Speaking of her continuing relationship with Powell, she said: “It’s always beautiful to see people fall in love with characters and be really supportive of stuff that they see on screen. Glenn and I adore each other, so I think we were so happy for the reception of the film.”

The Euphoria star did say that she and Powell remain close. “When you spend so much time with someone, you become close and you talk to each other about anything,” she said. “So work, life, family, friends, he’s just there for me. I’m there for him.”