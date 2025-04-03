Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Glen Powell addressed the fact that Sydney Sweeney attended his sister’s wedding in Dallas, Texas, amid rumors the pair are dating.

The Anyone But You co-stars reunited soon after reports began circulating that Sweeney had called off her engagement to Jonathan Davino.

Speaking to Today with Jenna & Friends, Powell confirmed that Sweeney was at the wedding and spoke about the reaction to her appearance.

“Timing is everything in this world, isn't it? She and Syd are obviously great friends and it was a hell of a wedding,” he told Jenna Bush Hager and her co-host Olivia Munn. “The Powells know how to do it right, so all the people that love her were there.”

In addition to serving as a groomsman and “master of ceremonies,” the Twisters actor gave a speech which he assumed he was only selected for because he was “probably the lowest liability in the family.”

“It was just such a fun, rowdy wedding,” he continued. “The Powells know how to crank it up.”

Powell revealed his sister Leslie is close with Sweeney ( Getty Images )

According to a source who spoke to TMZ, Sweeney and Powell were only together “as friends.” The source claimed Sweeney is “very good friends with the Powell family” and has been “very close” to Powell’s sister Leslie “for a long time.”

The Hit Man actor’s mother Cyndy later echoed that former co-stars are just friends, telling MailOnline, “They’re definitely not together.”

“It was just, like, she was there [at the wedding] with her friend,” she said.

According to Cyndy, Sweeney is “really close friends” with the whole Powell family, and in particular his sister Leslie, a Los Angeles-based singer and songwriter, who married Thomas Gillespie at the wedding.

Cyndy insisted that there is “nothing going on behind closed doors” and that the dating rumors are “silly.”

“They’ve been friends for so long. They’ve known each other for so long and they’ve both been single and together and with other people,” she said.

Asked if she would like to see the two former co-stars date, Cyndy said: “That is none of my business. I just want what’s best for everybody.”

Speaking about her son’s dating life, she explained he wasn’t looking for his fairytale ending just yet: “He’s too busy right now. But he’s a family man. He wants a family and he wants his happily ever after. It’s just not right now.”

Speaking about Sweeney, Cyndy added: “We love Sydney. We’ve considered her just a really, really good friend. We all were together so much, and we haven’t seen her in a long time. She’s really a friend and we all enjoy her.”