Sydney Sweeney ‘calls off wedding’ after ‘major issues’ with fiancé

Sydney Sweeney has reportedly called off her wedding to Jonathan Davino after “major” problems plagued their relationship.

Fans first suspected something was amiss with the Euphoria star, 27, and her partner, 41, after she appeared to delete a photo of them kissing on New Year’s Eve from Instagram earlier this week.

Sweeney and Davino first started dating in 2018, became engaged in 2022, and had planned to get married this May. However, they have now postponed the ceremony, sources have said.

Speaking to MailOnline, the insider claimed: “'Sydney and Jonathan have been having major issues but are not fully split.

“Things are not great right now, but they aren’t throwing in the towel yet. They are working on their relationship but have called off the wedding for now.”

“'They were supposed to get married this spring,” the source claimed.

“The wedding is not happening, and they aren’t having further discussions about it. Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn’t handle the stress...A lot of their issues stem from Sydney being extremely busy with work commitments,” they said.

open image in gallery Sydney Sweeney has reportedly called off her wedding to Jonathan Davino ( Getty Images for InStyle )

“Things are also always tense between them when she is promoting a movie because she has to give her full attention to the project, and people always speculate about their relationship and Sydney being close to her costars. It’s a tough dynamic for Jonathan.”

The Independent has contacted Sweeney’s representatives for comment.

Davino, who was last spotted at his fiancée’s house in Los Angeles on March 13 by TMZ photographer, helped produce the 2023 romantic comedy Anyone But You, starring Sweeney and Glen Powell.

During the press tour, dating rumours about the actors ran riot, which Powell later admitted he and Sweeney leaned into to make the movie a success.

Speaking about the rumours in her Saturday Night Live monologue in 2024, Sweeney said the claims about her and Powell were “obviously not true”.

“Me and my fiancé produced the movie together and he was there the entire shoot,” she explained.

open image in gallery Sweeney has previously denied dating rumours about her and her ‘Anything But You’ co-star Glen Powell ( Getty Images )

“And I just want to let everyone know that he’s the man of my dreams and we’re still together and stronger than ever.”

Back in February, TMZ first reported that the couple had decided to postpone their nuptials due to their busy schedules. Citing sources, the outlet said the date of the wedding is now undetermined after the two cancelled their original plans to tie the knot in May.

For the most part, the couple of seven years have kept their relationship out of the public eye. Even when they got engaged in 2022, neither of them made an announcement about their new relationship status.

It wasn’t until after Sweeney was spotted with a diamond ring on her finger did Us Weekly confirm the two were planning to get married.

open image in gallery Sweeney admitted it isn’t ‘normal’ in Hollywood to have a steady relationship ( REUTERS )

That said, Sweeney did confirm she was in a “serious relationship” during a 2023 interview with Glamour UK.

“I’ve been in a steady relationship for a really long time, which is not normal in this industry and not normal for my age,” she told the outlet, calling Davino her “best friend.”

“Everyone is always so curious about who I’m with and what’s that like, but I think it’s important to have something for me. I’m very open [otherwise],” she continued. “I talk about so much and sometimes it gets me in trouble, but I do try to keep something for me.”