Glen Powell’s mum addresses Sydney Sweeney romance rumours

Glen Powell’s mother has addressed rumours that the Hit Man actor is dating Sydney Sweeney.

The Anyone But You co-stars were seen at Powell’s sister’s wedding in Dallas, Texas, over the weekend following reports that Sweeney’s engagement to Jonathan Davino was called off.

“They’re definitely not together,” Powell’s mother, Cyndy, told MailOnline. “It was just, like, she was there [at the wedding] with her friend.”

According to Cyndy, Sweeney is “really close friends” with the whole Powell family, and in particular his sister Leslie, a Los Angeles-based singer and songwriter, who married Thomas Gillespie at the wedding.

Cyndy insisted that there is “nothing going on behind closed doors” and that the dating rumours are “silly”.

“He’s the kindest person, and he is so others-oriented. He loves his family, he loves his friends. And Sydney is a friend,” she said.

“They’ve been friends for so long. They’ve known each other for so long and they’ve both been single and together and with other people.

“They could have made anything happen that they wanted to at any point. But he’s got so many friends that care about him and he cares about, and he’s got a really nice group of friends that they kind of take care of each other. It’s really nice.”

Asked if she would like to see the two former co-stars date, Cyndy said: “That is none of my business. I just want what’s best for everybody.”

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

She continued: “I just want somebody that loves him unconditionally and he loves unconditionally, and they take care of each other and live happily ever after.”

Speaking about her son’s dating life, she explained he wasn’t looking for his fairytale ending just yet, stating: “He’s too busy right now. But he’s a family man. He wants a family and he wants his happily ever after. It’s just not right now.”

Speaking about Sweeney, Cyndy added: “We love Sydney. We’ve considered her just a really, really good friend. We all were together so much, and we haven’t seen her in a long time. She’s really a friend and we all enjoy her.”

open image in gallery Powell and Sweeney pictured together for ‘Anyone But You’ press campaign in 2023 ( Getty Images )

Sweeney and Powell were previously reported to be romantically involved in the lead-up to the release of their romcom Anyone But You in 2023.

Speaking to The New York Times in April 2024, however, the stars admitted they were deliberately leaning into the dating rumours with the goal of maintaining their chemistry off-screen and making their movie a success.

“The two things that you have to sell a rom-com are fun and chemistry,” Powell said at the time. “Sydney and I have a ton of fun together, and we have a ton of effortless chemistry.

“That’s people wanting what’s on the screen off the screen, and sometimes you just have to lean into it a bit – and it worked wonderfully. Sydney is very smart.”

Cyndy’s comments come after Sweeney and her partner Davino reportedly called off their engagement over “major issues”, according to People magazine.

A source told the outlet that Sweeney was “not ready to settle down” and “didn’t feel right” about the relationship. The pair started dating in 2018 and got engaged in 2022, but have kept their relationship private.

The Independent has contacted Sweeney and Davino’s representatives for comment.