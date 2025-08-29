Liam Payne honored by girlfriend and family members in moving tributes on his birthday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liam Payne was remembered by his girlfriend Kate Cassidy and his older sister, Nicola, on what would have been his 32nd birthday.

The former One Direction star, who tragically died last October after falling from a third-story hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, would have turned 32 on Friday.

To mark the occasion, 26-year-old Cassidy, who Payne dated from 2022 up until his untimely death, posted a series of Instagram pictures. The first showed Payne leaping joyfully across a golf course, while the rest highlighted tender moments the two shared during their relationship.

“It breaks my heart being that I can’t hand you a physical birthday card today. That I can’t hear your laugh, or tell you all the things I wish I’d said a thousand more times. I’ve been struggling to find the right words, but I’ll start with the most obvious, happy birthday,” she wrote in the caption.

“Today, you would have been 32. In your 31 years here on this earth you brought so much joy, happiness and hope to so many- especially to me,” she continued.

Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy dated for two years before his October 2024 death ( AFP via Getty Images )

“I hope you know how brightly you still shine, even from up there. I would give up years of my life just to give you a few more. I miss making memories with you. I miss having things to look forward to together,” Cassidy said.

“But today, my birthday gift to you is my strength. I promise you I will celebrate you extra today, honor your life, and cherish the beautiful times we’ve had. August 29th will be a date that sits in my heart for the rest of my life. I love you so much.”

Nicola, one of Payne’s two sisters, also honored the singer for his birthday, recalling how just last year “we were so full of hope and excitement for what the year ahead would bring you.”

“That night, celebrating your birthday with bowling and McDonald’s, we celebrated you, your show, your dreams, and spoke of all the plans you had for the future. We ended the evening with a hug, telling you how proud we were and how much we loved you,” she said on Instagram.

“If I had known that would be the last time I’d see you, I would have said so much more. I wish I could step into a time machine and relive that night — hug you tighter, capture your smile and voice, ask more questions, and write it all down so I’d never forget.”

Alongside a carousel of intimate snapshots of Payne on stage and with his family, Nicola added, “I hope you’re happy, at peace, and know just how deeply you are loved. I miss you every single day, and I don’t think there will ever be a day that I don’t.

“So today, on your birthday, I want to wish you the happiest heavenly birthday. Wherever you are, I hope you’re celebrating — and hopefully you’ve scored a few strikes too.”

Payne’s sudden death on October 16, 2024, sent shockwaves around the world. An investigation into his death was immediately launched, leading to the arrest of five people, including his friend Rogelio Nores and two hotel employees. While officials ruled out foul play, the circumstances leading up to his fall remained murky.

A toxicology report revealed that the “Strip That Down” singer had cocaine, alcohol, and a prescription antidepressant in his system when he died.

In February, negligence charges against Nores and the two hotel employees were dropped. Two other men, who are alleged to have supplied Payne with the drugs, are still facing prosecution.