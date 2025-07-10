Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean shared a heartfelt tribute dedicated to Liam Payne during the premiere episode of Netflix’s new singing competition, which marks the late One Direction singer’s last TV appearance.

The singer signed on for the Netflix talent show, Building The Band, just two months before his death in October 2024, aged 31.

Payne appears as a guest judge and mentor on the series alongside Destiny's Child’s Kelly Rowland and The Pussycat Dolls’ Nicole Scherzinger, as they give guidance to six bands formed without ever seeing each other.

In the opening episode, released on Wednesday (9 July), McLean dedicated the series to Payne, saying: “When we came together to film Building the Band, we never imagined we’d soon be saying goodbye to our friend Liam Payne.”

He remembered Payne’s love for music and his “unwavering commitment” to helping others in the industry.

“Liam is a guest judge in later episodes and through his presence, we see his deep love for music and his unwavering commitment to helping others find their voice,” said McLean. “It’s through that spirit that we dedicate this series to Liam and his family.”

The release comes just weeks after Payne’s sister Ruth Gibbins said she was heartbroken that her late brother wouldn’t see his last TV appearance.

“I didn’t know whether to share this, but it felt weird when I’ve raved about Liam’s work and achievements for the last 15 years,” she wrote online.

open image in gallery Liam Payne appearing in ‘Building The Band’ ( Netflix )

“I'm heartbroken he never got to see how great he is in this show. He knew he had done a good job, we all told him this when we were at filming, but watching it back, wow!”

“You’re a star Liam, you always were and always will be,” Gibbins said. “There are a range of emotions I felt watching this, but one of the main ones is immeasurable pride, always. Miss you more every day.”

During one scene in the series, Payne is shown in a rehearsal room with band members, telling them, “I need to feel that connection between you guys.”

Another moment sees Payne giving a band mentorship, comparing the competition to his own experience as a contestant on The X Factor, where he was paired with his One Direction bandmates, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson in 2010.

“How these bands are put together is not normal,” he tells a contestant. “We weren’t put together that way.”

Liam’s eldest sister, Nicole, also said that watching the series had made her feel “close” to her brother after his death.

“Watching this over the past few months has given me/us a way to still feel close to you and see you at your best and I’m so glad the world gets to see it all now too,” she said on Instagram in June. “You truly are a shining star, miss you more than words can say, love you more than that.”

open image in gallery Liam Payne appearing as a guest judge in ‘Building The Band’ ( Netflix )

Netflix said in a press release that Payne’s family had “reviewed the series and [was] supportive of his inclusion” in the programme.

The show, hosted by McLean, sees 50 musicians placed in individual booths to listen to their fellow contestants and decide who they want to team up with. They are then partnered with their bandmates without ever seeing each other.

“All they have to go on is musical compatibility, connection, chemistry and merit,” the show’s synopsis says. “What will happen when the bands finally meet, and looks, choreography and style come into play?”

The first four episodes were made available on 9 July, with the remaining episodes scheduled for release on 16 and 23 July.