Liam Payne fans ‘not ready’ as pop singer to appear in new Netflix series

Liam Payne’s family have given their blessing for the release of Netflix’s forthcoming music competition series, Building the Band, in which the late pop singer appears as a guest judge.

The former One Direction star was revealed to be involved in the show in August last year, just two months before he died aged 31.

Netflix said in a press release this week that his family had “reviewed the series and [was] supportive of his inclusion”.

In a trailer for the show released on Wednesday 11 June, aspiring singers are placed in individual booths to listen to their fellow contestants, and decide who they want to team up with.

The premise is that they are partnered with their bandmates without ever actually seeing one another.

In one clip, a singer’s performance of “Jealous” by Labrinth has a fellow musician saying she’s “falling in love”.

“All they have to go on is musical compatibility, connection, chemistry and merit,” the show’s synopsis says.

“What will happen when the bands finally meet, and looks, choreography and style come into play?”

The first four episodes will air on 9 July, with the remaining episodes scheduled for release on 16 and 23 July.

Building the Band is hosted by Backstreet Boys star Al McLean, while former Pussycat Dolls singer, solo artist and Tony-winning actor Nicole Scherzinger will serve as mentor and judge.

Payne appears as a guest judge alongside former Destiny’s Child member and solo singer Kelly Rowland.

On social media, fans have been sharing their joy at the prospect of seeing previously unaired clips of Payne, while also admitting their trepidation at the emotions it could bring up.

“I’m glad it’s still being released,” one fan wrote on X/twitter. “This way we can still see Liam’s genuine love for music and helping people.”

( Getty )

“I’m not ready,” another fan said, while one commented: “Heartbreaking to see Liam Payne in this posted. It’s going to be his final project forever. I’m going to be crying my eyes out watching this show.”

Speaking at 90s Con in March, McLean said he and Payne had connected “on a personal level” over their mutual experiences in boybands, “both in sobriety and out of sobriety”.

In October last year, Grammy-winning producer Sam Pounds announced that he was postponing the planned release of what would have been Payne’s first posthumous single.

In a statement on X/Twitter, Pounds wrote: “Today I’m deciding to hold ‘Do No Wrong’ and leave those liberties up to all family members. I want all proceeds to go to a charity of their choosing (or however they desire).

“Even though we all love the song, it’s not the time yet. We are all still mourning the passing of Liam and I want the family to morn in peace and in prayer. We will all wait. With love Sam Pounds.”