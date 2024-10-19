Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Liam Payne, the former One Direction star, was found dead outside a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Wednesday night.

Authorities are now investigating his death with an autopsy due to be carried out.

His friends and millions of fans are already paying tribute to the 31-year-old, who police say fell from a third-floor hotel balcony. He is survived by his parents, his two older sisters, and his seven-year-old son, Bear.

Payne’s family said in a statement issued by his spokeswoman: “We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul.

”We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.”

Here’s everything we know so far about Payne’s death and the circumstances leading up to it:

Where was Liam Payne when he died?

Payne was found dead in a hotel courtyard on Wednesday night. The hotel is located on Costa Rica Street in Buenos Aires’s Palermo neighborhood, local authorities said.

Earlier this month, Payne reportedly shared a Snapchat post saying he was travelling to Argentina in part to see his former bandmate Niall Horan play in the country.

“It’s been a while since me and Niall have spoken,” he said. “We’ve got a lot to talk about and I would like to square up a couple of things with the boy. No bad vibes or nothing like that but we just need to talk.”

Payne did see Horan’s show earlier this month, but stayed in Argentina for two more weeks with his girlfriend, the 25-year-old influencer Kate Cassidy. She reportedly left the holiday and returned to the US two days before Payne’s death while the singer stayed on.

open image in gallery Liam Payne, second from right, poses for a photo with his fellow One Direction members Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson in 2011 ( AP )

How did Liam Payne die?

Local police said the singer fell from the third floor into the courtyard of the Casa Sur Hotel in the Palermo neighbourhood of Argentina’s capital.

Emergency medical services director Alberto Crescenti told local media that Payne suffered “serious injuries” as a result of the fall.

Authorities will now perform an autopsy and investigate the cause of Payne’s death.

The 911 call made by the hotel manager

Before Payne was found dead, the desk manager at the hotel made a 911 call to the emergency services saying that a guest drunk “on drugs and alcohol” was “breaking everything in the room”.

During the call, which has been translated into English, the manager asks for urgent medical and police support because they “don’t know if the guest’s life is in danger.”

“He’s in a room with a balcony and we’re afraid that he could do something that threatens his life,” the manager told the emergency services.

The manager told the call operator that the guest had been staying at the hotel for the past three days.

“He’s under the influence of alcohol and drugs and medical emergency service personnel can’t enter alone,” the manager said, requesting police presence.

open image in gallery Fans hug outside the hotel where authorities found Payne’s body on Wednesday night ( REUTERS )

Is foul play suspected?

It’s unclear. Alberto Crescenti, head of the state emergency medical system, has only said that authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding Payne’s death. His body has been sent for an autopsy to help investigators determine what led up to his death and if there were any contributing factors.

Why was Liam Payne in a legal battle with his ex-girlfriend?

Liam Payne and his ex-girlfriend, Maya Henry, were in a legal battle when he died on Wednesday night. The couple had called things off in 2022.

Henry, 23, had issued a cease and desist notice to Payne earlier this week, accusing him of repeatedly contacting her and her loved ones, The Daily Mail reported.

“‘Maya Henry issued a cease and desist last week to Liam Payne following the emergence of new and concerning information,” her lawyers told the Mail. “She has retained attorneys Marco Crawford and Daniel Cerna to represent her. At this time, that is her only comment on the matter.”

open image in gallery Payne and Henry in 2021. The couple broke up in 2022, and Henry sent Payne a cease-and-desist notice earlier this week ( Getty Images for BFI )

Henry spoke out about her concerns in a TikTok video earlier this month.

“Ever since we broke up he messages me, will blow up my phone, not only from his phone, it’s always from different phone numbers too, so I never know where it’s gonna come from,” Henry said in the video.

The 23-year-old also published the novel Looking Forward in May, which she said was “inspired by true events.” The book contains a content warning for abortion, abuse, violence, self-harm, substance abuse and eating disorders, People reports.

Have former members of One Direction spoken out about Liam Payne’s death?

Liam Payne’s former One Direction bandmates have paid tribute to the singer following his death in a hotel fall, aged 31.

In a statement signed “Louis, Zayn, Niall and Harry”, Liam Payne’s One Direction bandmates said: “We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing.

“In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.

“The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam.”

In a lengthier tribute shared on his personal account, Louis Tomlinson added: “I am beyond devastated to be writing this but yesterday I lost a brother. Liam was somebody I looked up to everyday, such a positive, funny, and kind soul.

open image in gallery Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Harry Styles and Liam Payne rose to global stardom as part of One Direction (Ian West/PA) ( PA Wire )

“I first met Liam when he was 16 and I was 18, I was instantly amazed by his voice but more importantly as time went on I got a chance to see the kind brother I’d longed all my life for.

“Liam was an incredible song writer with a great sense of melody, we often spoke of getting back in the studio together to try and recreate the writing chemistry we had built up in the band.

“And for the record, Liam was in my opinion the most vital part of One Direction. His experience from a young age, his perfect pitch, his stage presence, his gift for writing. The list goes on. Thank you for shaping us Liam.

“A message to you Liam if you’re listening,

“I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life but I’m really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye. I’m so grateful that we got even closer since the band, speaking on the phone for hours , reminiscing about all the thousands of amazing memories we had together is a luxury I thought I’d have with you for life. I would have loved to share the stage with you again but it wasn’t to be.

open image in gallery Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson of One Direction (Hannah McKay/PA) ( PA Archive )

“I want you to know that if Bear ever needs me I will be the Uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was.

“I wish I got chance to say goodbye and tell you one more time how much I loved you.

“Payno, my boy, one of my best friends, my brother, I love you mate. Sleep well X”

Zayn Malik also paid tribute to Payne on his personal Instagram account, sharing a sweet photo of himself asleep in Payne’s lap on a tour bus, while Payne is also asleep slumped over on top of him.

In a statement on the next slide, Malik wrote: “Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me, I can’t help but think selfishly that there was so many more conversations for us to have in our lives.

open image in gallery Liam Payne and Zayn Malik attending the American Music Awards in 2014 ( Jason Merritt/Getty Images )

“I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life. When I was missing home as a 17 yr old kid you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know you were my friend and that I was loved.

“Even though you were younger than me you were always more sensible than me, you were headstrong, opinionated, and gave no f***s about telling people when they were wrong. Even though we butted heads because of this a few times, I always secretly respected you for it.

“When it came to the music Liam, you were the most qualified in every sense. I knew nothing in comparison. I was a novice child with no experience and you were already a professional.

“I was always happy to know, no matter what happened on stage we could always rely on you to know which way to steer the ship next.

“I lost a brother when you left us and can’t explain to you what I’d give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly. I willcherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever, there is no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated. I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace and you know how loved you are. Love you bro.”

open image in gallery Niall Horan with his One Direction bandmate Liam Payne ( Niall Horan / Instagram )

Horan said he felt “so fortunate” that he had been able to see Payne while he was touring in Argentina: “I sadly didn’t know that after saying goodbye and hugging him that evening, I would be saying goodbye forever. It’s heartbreaking.”

Meanwhile, Styles said: “I will miss him always, my lovely friend,” adding that his “greatest joy was making other people happy, and it was an honour to be alongside him as he did it”.

“Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve, he had an energy for life that was infectious. He was warm, supportive, and incredibly loving.”