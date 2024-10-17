Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A wide range of stars from across the world are paying tribute to Liam Payne after the shock death of the former One Direction star at the age of 31.

Payne fell to his death from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16.

Television network MTV was among the first to pay their respects, saying in a statement: “We’re deeply saddened to learn of Liam Payne’s tragic passing today. During this difficult time, our hearts remain with his family, loved ones, and fans.”

Follow live updates and tributes following the death of Liam Payne here.

They were followed by socialite and singer Paris Hilton, who wrote on X/Twitter: “So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne passing. Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. RIP my friend”

Jedward, the Irish pop duo who, like One Direction, rose to fame on The X Factorwrote: “RIP Liam Payne. condolences to friends and family.”

They added a message to his former partner Cheryl Cole, saying: “Sending strength to Cheryl and his son Bear and all the One direction Family.”

The Public Enemy rapper Flavor Flav also added his thoughts on social media, writing: “RIP to Liam Payne,,, much too young.”

Rylan, another former X Factor contestant, wrote: “Extremely sad news. V tragic and so young. RIP Liam x”

US singer-songwriter Charlie Puth paid tribute to Payne with an uncaptioned picture of the pair together.

Boyzone singer Mikey Graham wrote on X/Twitter: “Rip Liam Payne. Such tragic news. I think it would be a wise move for record companies to have psychologists on their books from now on in his memory as a duty of care for the vulnerability of their young talent. Fame can be very damaging especially in today’s world. Lots of money. Nobody to help. Lots of yes people. Nobody honest.”

On Instagram, X Factor host Dermot O’Leary posted a black-and-white photograph of himself alongside Payne during the show. “The worst news. I remember him as a 14-year-old turning up to audition on The X Factor, and blowing us away singing Sinatra. He just loved to sing,” wrote O’Leary. “He was always a joy, had time for everyone, polite, grateful, and was always humble. Sending love and prayers to his family.”

