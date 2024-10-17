One Direction star Liam Payne dies aged 31 as authorities investigate how singer fell from hotel balcony – latest
Liam Payne shot to fame on ‘The X Factor’ as part of One Direction alongside Harry Styles
Former One Direction star Liam Payne has died at the age of 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in the Palermo neighborhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Authorities say they will conduct an autopsy and investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.
Born on August 29, 1993, in Wolverhampton, England, Payne rose to fame while competing on season five of The X Factor in 2008 in front of judges Simon Cowell, Cheryl Cole, Dannii Minogue and Louis Walsh.
After the audition stages, Cowell grouped Payne with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik. One Direction went on to become one of the best-selling boy bands of all time before going on an indefinite hiatus in 2016.
Payne had a son, born in 2017, with former Girls Aloud singer Cheryl Cole.
Tributes from across the music industry have quickly poured in for Payne. While none of his former One Direction members have spoken out yet, Styles’s mother posted a broken heart emoji on Instagram with the caption, “Just a boy.”
Where was Liam Payne when he died?
Liam Payne was found dead in a hotel courtyard on Wednesday night. The hotel is located on Costa Rica Street in Buenos Aires’s Palermo neighborhood, local authorities revealed.
Earlier this month, Payne reportedly shared a Snapchat saying he was traveling to Argentina in part to see his former bandmate Niall Horan play a show there. “It’s been a while since me and Niall have spoken,” he said. “We’ve got a lot to talk about and I would like to square up a couple of things with the boy. No bad vibes or nothing like that but we just need to talk.”
Is foul play suspected in Liam Payne’s death?
It’s unclear if authorities suspect foul play in Liam Payne’s death.
Alberto Crescenti, head of the state emergency medical system, has only said that authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding Payne’s death.
His body has been sent for an autopsy to help investigators determine what led up to his death and if there were any contributing factors.
Harry Styles’s mom speaks out
Anne Twist, mother of fellow former One Direction member Harry Styles, posted a broken-heart emoji on Instagram soon after Liam Payne’s death was announced.
“Just a boy,” Twist wrote.
Liam Payne: The ambitious One Direction star who struggled with dark side of fame
Liam Payne, who rose to global fame as a member of the British pop band One Direction, has died aged 31.
The singer died after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Argentina, officials said on Wednesday 16 October. Pablo Policicchio, the spokesperson for the Security Ministry of Buenos Aires municipality, said in a statement to the Associated Press that police were dispatched to the hotel in response to an emergency call about an “aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol”.
Born in Wolverhampton, England, Payne was drawn to singers such as Usher and Justin Timberlake. He remembered his childhood as a happy one: his father, Geoff, worked as a fitter, while his mother, Karen, was a nursery nurse.
Police called to hotel where Liam Payne died for report of intoxicated man
Police received a call just after 5 pm local time over an “aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol” at the hotel where Liam Payne died, Pablo Policicchio, the communications director for the Buenos Aires Security Ministry, told the Associated Press.
The hotel manager told police that there was “a guest who is overwhelmed with drugs and alcohol.”
“He’s destroying the entire room and, well, we need you to send someone, please,” the manager said, according to call audio obtained by the Associated Press.
