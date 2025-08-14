Krispy Kreme unveils Harry Potter doughnuts inspired by the four Hogwarts houses

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Krispy Kreme is launching five new Harry Potter-inspired doughnuts, but only for a limited time.

Four of the doughnuts in the lineup, launching August 18, pay tribute to the Hogwarts houses from J.K. Rowling’s books — Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw. Another is inspired by the Sorting Hat, the magical hat that determines each student’s house.

Representing the house of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger, the Gryffindor doughnut is an unglazed shell filled with cookie butter–flavored Kreme, according to Krispy Kreme.

The treat is then dipped in red icing, sprinkled with Biscoff cookie crumble, and topped with golden icing drizzle and a Gryffindor crest.

Next up in the collection is the Hufflepuff doughnut, which is filled with brown butter toffee flavored and dipped in golden yellow icing. It’s then adorned with black chocolate drizzle, cookie toppings, and a Hufflepuff crest.

The new Harry Potter donuts will be available from August 18 to September 14 ( Krispy Kreme )

The Ravenclaw is a Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed doughnut dipped in blueberry-flavored icing. It also features light and dark blue sparkles and a Ravenclaw crest.

The fourth doughnut is the Slytherin, which features decadent chocolate and green buttercream swirl on an Original Glazed donut. Of course, it’s topped off with a Slytherin crest.

The Sorting Hat doughnut hides a mystery house filling — you won’t know which one you’ve got until you take a bite. The treat is topped off with chocolate-flavored icing, gold stars and sugar, and a gold Sorting Hat piece.

Aside from doughnuts, Krispy Kreme is also launching the Golden Snitch Latte, inspired by the small winged golden ball used during the game of Quidditch in the Harry Potter world. The drink is a caramel toffee-flavored latte, with whipped cream, Biscoff cookie crumble, and golden shimmer sugar.

However, the doughnuts and lattes will only be available from August 18 until September 14 at participating Krispy Kreme stores in the U.S. and Canada.

On August 23, Kripsy Kreme is also hosting a special Houses of Hogwarts day, where customers come to stores in their favorite Harry Potter-themed looks and receive a free glazed doughnut, without any purchase necessary.

“We're channeling the beloved magic of Harry Potter and the Houses of Hogwarts for a collection that is truly bewitching,” Alison Holder, Chief Brand and Product Officer for Krispy Kreme, said. “But the magic is fleeting, and so are these doughnuts, so don’t miss your chance to try them!”

Krispy Kreme isn’t the only sweet shop that’s offering a special deal this month. Cinnabon is marking its 40th anniversary by selling its Classic Cinnamon Roll for $1.25 each, which is how much it was when the bakery opened in 1985.

However, the discount will only be available in stores Friday, August 22, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. local time. There is also a limit of one $1.25 Classic Cinnamon Roll per person.