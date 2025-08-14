Krispy Kreme unveils Harry Potter doughnuts inspired by the four Hogwarts houses
The new treats will be available for just a month
Krispy Kreme is launching five new Harry Potter-inspired doughnuts, but only for a limited time.
Four of the doughnuts in the lineup, launching August 18, pay tribute to the Hogwarts houses from J.K. Rowling’s books — Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw. Another is inspired by the Sorting Hat, the magical hat that determines each student’s house.
Representing the house of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger, the Gryffindor doughnut is an unglazed shell filled with cookie butter–flavored Kreme, according to Krispy Kreme.
The treat is then dipped in red icing, sprinkled with Biscoff cookie crumble, and topped with golden icing drizzle and a Gryffindor crest.
Next up in the collection is the Hufflepuff doughnut, which is filled with brown butter toffee flavored and dipped in golden yellow icing. It’s then adorned with black chocolate drizzle, cookie toppings, and a Hufflepuff crest.
The Ravenclaw is a Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed doughnut dipped in blueberry-flavored icing. It also features light and dark blue sparkles and a Ravenclaw crest.
The fourth doughnut is the Slytherin, which features decadent chocolate and green buttercream swirl on an Original Glazed donut. Of course, it’s topped off with a Slytherin crest.
The Sorting Hat doughnut hides a mystery house filling — you won’t know which one you’ve got until you take a bite. The treat is topped off with chocolate-flavored icing, gold stars and sugar, and a gold Sorting Hat piece.
Aside from doughnuts, Krispy Kreme is also launching the Golden Snitch Latte, inspired by the small winged golden ball used during the game of Quidditch in the Harry Potter world. The drink is a caramel toffee-flavored latte, with whipped cream, Biscoff cookie crumble, and golden shimmer sugar.
However, the doughnuts and lattes will only be available from August 18 until September 14 at participating Krispy Kreme stores in the U.S. and Canada.
On August 23, Kripsy Kreme is also hosting a special Houses of Hogwarts day, where customers come to stores in their favorite Harry Potter-themed looks and receive a free glazed doughnut, without any purchase necessary.
“We're channeling the beloved magic of Harry Potter and the Houses of Hogwarts for a collection that is truly bewitching,” Alison Holder, Chief Brand and Product Officer for Krispy Kreme, said. “But the magic is fleeting, and so are these doughnuts, so don’t miss your chance to try them!”
Krispy Kreme isn’t the only sweet shop that’s offering a special deal this month. Cinnabon is marking its 40th anniversary by selling its Classic Cinnamon Roll for $1.25 each, which is how much it was when the bakery opened in 1985.
However, the discount will only be available in stores Friday, August 22, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. local time. There is also a limit of one $1.25 Classic Cinnamon Roll per person.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments